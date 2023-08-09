PM has more to explain

We will overlook the Integrity Commission’s completely gratuitous criticism of this newspaper and acknowledge the value of its statement issued yesterday in response to this newspaper’s editorial. It was an illuminating and carefully crafted statement that attempted to walk the line between explaining its decision in the matter of the Prime Minister’s 2019 filing under the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA), and batting within the crease of the law.
That being said, it is now clear that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has questions to answer which were not addressed in the explanation he has already provided.
The first point of relevance is the Commission’s statement that persons in public life are expected to familiarise themselves with the requirements of the Act. As an experienced MP and member of the Parliament that approved the Act, Dr Rowley should be completely familiar with all its requirements.
In rejecting any suggestion that he had breached the law, Dr Rowley had insisted that he had properly complied with the requirement to list the lands in which he has a beneficial interest by not including land on which he has buildings. However, the filing requirements as detailed under the Integrity Commission’s “Instructions/Guidelines to Completing Declaration Forms” clearly state in bold letters that the person declaring a beneficial interest held in lands is “required to disclose under this section all properties (including land with building and land)”, such interest to be stated as a percentage.
It is important to bear in mind that the form on which this information is presented is that to which the public has access. This means that until this matter blew up publicly, prompting Dr Rowley’s release of confidential information not normally available to the public, a member of the public seeking information about his ownership of land to which they were entitled, would find only two listings of land and not the other land with buildings identified in the confidential Form A.
Since Dr Rowley’s explanation has so far omitted any reference to the instructions for filing, he must now explain his failure to follow them and indicate whether he has since corrected his statement to reflect the required information.
At a news conference yesterday, the Opposition United National Congress put another matter on the table. Dr Rowley has been categorical in rejecting the UNC’s allegation that he received an undeclared gift when he purchased a Tobago townhouse for $1.2 million, $500,000 less than the market price, from a developer who is personal friend and business partner. Dr Rowley’s explanation was that the lower cost he paid was neither a discount nor a gift, but the result of having agreed to purchase the property when it was still “on paper”.
Yesterday, citing documented evidence, UNC MP Saddam Hosein claimed that prior to Dr Rowley’s agreement to purchase, Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire had purchased a similar property in the same development at the higher price of $1.7 million. If this is true, then Dr Rowley has more to explain.