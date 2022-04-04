AT the United Nations Conference of Parties on the environment in Glasgow, Scotland, last November, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago addressed the situation facing us regarding the impact of Climate Change on the Environment.
Dr Rowley said, inter alia, that world leaders had gathered at that global conference at what he called “a pivotal point”. He acknowledged the efforts evident to deepen commitment and determination to mitigate the negative effects of climate change on our own further progress and development.
He further cited a report from earlier in the year, which to him represented failure in the world community to achieve a respectable level of attention and action regarding the global plan for adaptation.
The Prime Minister called on the leaders gathered there and then, to “ensure that we have an outcome that helps to raise adaptation, ambition and action”. He also spoke of the need to establish a special work programme to define the details of the overall plan on adaptation. “This will be key,” he said.
Yesterday came the bad news that despite some areas of improvement the global reduction in emissions has not been enough to achieve the goal of keeping global warming to a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius beyond the pre-industrial average. Scientists have identified this as the threshold beyond which lies extreme climate change with severe impacts on life and ecosystems.
Addressing the global summit of leaders at COP26 in Glasgow, Dr Rowley reported that Trinidad and Tobago was already experiencing the impact of climate change and needed funding to address the problems caused by loss and damage. As far as T&T’s commitments to carbon reduction are concerned, he said the country was on target.
This country, the Prime Minister went further to place on the record in Glasgow, was already experiencing the effects of climate change and global warming. He said this was evident in the aggressive erosion of our coastlines, and the bleaching of our coral reefs.
In a position statement on the issue, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management has called attention to the need to curb deforestation to help reduce carbon emissions. It calls for further action to increase the use of alternative “clean energy sources”, improving the efficiency of production processes and the introduction of a low carbon strategy.
As a small island developing country, Trinidad and Tobago must also be moving swiftly to limit the extent of coastal development, in light of rises in the sea level. On the other side of this particular coin, the advice here is that we should set about constructing coastal defence systems where necessary to protect communities which are already rendered vulnerable.
Having sufficiently sized up the challenge, and speaking to it in such sobering terms as he did in Glasgow last November, this ball is squarely in the Prime Minister’s half of the court.
Such an increasingly worrisome situation calls for remedial, preventive action as of yesterday.
The Prime Minister must now initiate a comprehensive programme of planned government action, and lead the charge in rallying the population behind it.