After all, Gary Griffith was no unknown quality, having risen to the office of Minister of National Security.
This is no trite suggestion on our part. A prime ministerial error that could be characterised by the PM himself as the worst of his life deserves deep introspection, for no country can afford its leader making a second “worst mistake” while in office.
Let’s recount.
The Police Service Commission had submitted for the Parliament’s approval a merit list of candidates in order.
At the top was Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodat Dulalchan. He was rejected by the Government on the grounds that the PolSC’s selection of him was flawed since he had applied for the position of Deputy Commissioner, but was instead shortlisted for the Commissioner’s position.
That decision having been made, the Government moved to return the merit list to the PolSC. “We are sending it back to the PSC to follow the law, follow the order and not follow unseen hands in trying to give us a CoP,” Rowley declared.
The reference to “unseen hands” spoke loudly of the Government’s suspicions about a merit list produced by a commission appointed during the term of the Persad-Bissessar administration.
As it turned out, the PolSC sent the list back to the Parliament with the advice that it was constitutionally obliged to exhaust all candidates on the list before the process could be restarted.
With more than half its term gone, there was every chance that given the length of time required for re-engaging the selection process, the Government would find itself at the next polls without having delivered on its promise to install a permanent Commissioner of Police.
It promptly resumed debate of the nominees on the list, quickly dispatching the second and third candidates. Deputy Commissioner Harold Phillip was rejected on the same grounds as Dulalchan. Next, acting Commissioner Stephen Williams was rejected, with Dr Rowley explaining that the Government did not believe confirming him would result in “the change the country requires at this time... We require an intervention of change to give ourselves a chance to get the upper hand”.
Gary Griffith was the next nominee up for consideration.
On the day of the vote, the Office of the Prime Minister tweeted:
“PM: Gary Griffith is a man who stood up to his colleagues, who asked him to do wrong and do (sic) right by the people of Trinidad and Tobago. On that basis and that alone I have enough to ask my colleagues to do one thing. Every PNM member is free to vote for or against this motion.”
All 19 Government MPs voted for Griffith.
If there’s anything to be said about “the biggest mistake” of Dr Rowley’s life, it is that it was a very calculated mistake, indeed.