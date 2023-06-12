Speaking unscripted before the media, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is always at risk of losing his cool. Yesterday, in another testy wrap-up of a media conference, Dr Rowley lumped this newspaper with his grouses against the Tobago House of Assembly and the opposition United National Congress declaring that “on every turn, whether it is the Express, whether it is the THA, whether it is the UNC in Parliament or where - every time they lie to you this Government will come to you and tell you the facts.”
This newspaper is always happy to get the facts from anyone, especially governments, but we are bewildered by his accusation about us lying to the public. We assume that this flight of fancy was brought on by his annoyance over our Sunday Express report that the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) had returned a loss of US$913.5 million for the financial year 2022.
Prior to the PM’s comment, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had taken the floor to chastise this newspaper over its reporting of the HSF report.
Notwithstanding the barrage of criticism, neither Dr Rowley nor Minister Imbert could point to a single error of fact in our report on the HSF 2022 annual report. What appeared to spark the Government’s ire were the fact that the Sunday Express reported on the HSF’s 2022 performance and the timing of the story which came four months after the HSF report was said to have been laid in Parliament.
For the record, we, too, are stunned by the four-month lapse between February 3 when the HSF 2022 report was said to have been laid in Parliament, and June 7 when the Ministry of Finance actually posted the report on its website where it was promptly picked up by our journalists.
To get to the bottom of this mystery, this newspaper has initiated an inquiry into how this specific HSF report detailing the first loss ever suffered by the Fund managed to escape not only our attention but that of the entire media corps and the parliamentary Opposition.
Having said that, we are shocked that at no point after receiving this report from the HSF Board some five months ago did Finance Minister Imbert see it fit to address the population on the Fund’s performance in 2022 and subsequent indications of recovery. The Prime Minister’s contention that, in reporting on the Fund’s performance, the Express may have been sowing, panic leaves us to wonder whether that view explains the Government’s own silence on the Fund until now.
So carried away was Minister Imbert by his chest-thumping that he rounded on Monday’s Express editorial on the HSF, condemning it for being “uninformed” in referring to the Fund’s 16 per cent loss of value in 2022, and not knowing that, as at June 2023, its value had actually increased by 16 per cent from September 2022.
All T&T would be happy to discover this but as custodian of this important information, Mr Imbert should disclose exactly where this newspaper, or any member of the public seeking to be as well-informed as he is on the Fund, could find this information.