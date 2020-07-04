The Government’s response to last week’s wildfire protests which started in Morvant and quickly spread to other depressed communities has been made even hazier by the Prime Minister’s decision to call a general election just 24 hours later.
It would be surprising if the members of Dr Rowley’s Community Recovery Committee had even received formal Cabinet notification of their mandate when the PM announced the dissolution of Parliament with elections on August 10.
In the coming days, the impact of the election signal on the protests should become evident. As the heartland of support for the ruling party, communities stretching from Belmont to Morvant, Laventille, Beetham and Sea Lots may well pack in their protests to campaign for their party. Conversely, the six-week campaign for their vote may become just the opportunity for stepping up negotiations in their demand for justice.
As for the Community Recovery Committee, it may consider proceeding with its work on the basis that regardless of which political party takes the reins of government after August 10, the mandate to tackle the communities’ problems remains valid and urgent. Committee chair Anthony Watkins and his team would, of course, be right in thinking so but should be wary about assuming anything beyond that.
Surely, in announcing the committee on Thursday afternoon Dr Rowley already knew that within 24 hours he would be calling an election that could throw a spanner in the works of both the communities’ protests and the committee’s work.
For one thing, this is not a committee sanctioned by Parliament with the support of the Opposition. If the Government changes in the coming weeks, the incoming party will not consider itself bound by the Rowley administration’s approach to dealing with the seething anger of depressed communities. The work of Watkins and his team may be consigned to history along with the Rowley administration’s post-Covid recovery plan.
If this happens, it would be nothing new for it is the norm of T&T politics. Should Dr Rowley and the PNM be returned to power, there would also be no guarantees of commitment to the Watkins Committee. With electoral pressure off the administration, any proposal for transformational change is likely to give way to yet another funding allocation that would run through these communities like the proverbial dose of salts.
As it stands now, Dr Watkins and his team have a decision to make about whether they should proceed or not. They should recognise that by calling the election, Dr Rowley has effectively reduced his administration to the lame-duck status of an incumbent pending the electoral outcome.
If the Government’s response to the protests is now effectively stymied by the election campaign, there is no reason why the communities themselves should not use this period wisely. They, more than any government, know the generational problems with which they are faced and have the power to take control of the process of tackling them. While it is their right to protest, they can go beyond protest to developing their own blueprint for development and transformation. If they can rise to this challenge it would not even matter which party forms the next government.