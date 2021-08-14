Pointers from the poll

The poll published exclusively in today’s Sunday Express captures information that could assist the national effort to increase the number of fully vaccinated persons in the shortest possible time.
For starters, it finds that a healthy 70 per cent of the adult population have either already taken or intend to take the Covid-19 vaccine. While the poll notes that the 30 per cent who either do not intend to take it or are yet to make up their minds represent a higher level of hesitancy than has been found in the United States and Europe, it is still within the Government’s vaccination target number of 65 to 70 per cent. It is also encouraging that more than half of the 30 per cent—17 per cent—have not yet decided one way or the other and, as such, should therefore be open to persuasion. This should encourage the Ministry of Health to get cracking on designing a powerful communication strategy, a task at which it has so far signally failed.
Another of the poll’s very significant finding is the difference in attitude towards the vaccine between the 40-plus age group and those aged 18 to 39. This phenomenon is not unique to this country and may have to do with the early belief that the elderly were more susceptible to Covid-19, as well as the sense of invulnerability that many young adults have. Again, in establishing this, the poll identifies a clear area in need of stronger, better targeted communications.
The most worrying development to come out of yesterday’s Covid-19 update hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was the report of children falling seriously ill to this virus. While the Ministry of Health has not reported any confirmed case of the Delta variant beyond the two people entering the country, the development involving children should put the population on the alert. It is widely known that the Delta variant is making more children seriously ill, possibly because of its high transmissibility. In the current situation, the best response would be to adopt the mantra that it is better to be safe than sorry. As we know from the experience with the Gamma (Brazilian) variant, a virus can be in circulation well before it is identified.
We fully support Dr Rowley’s push to vaccinate children of secondary school age, whether or not they are in school. That is an important message to be communicated, and we would encourage the ministry to push the age group rather than framing the message around schools and pupils.
Given the focus on vaccinating those in the 12-to-18 age group rather than the reopening of school, it could be months before in-person teaching resumes. While the Chief Medical Officer has not yet indicated what period of time will separate the first and second doses of Pfizer, it could be as many as eight weeks.
It makes sense to prioritise vaccination. Unless a vaccine-resistant variant emerges, having a large majority of pupils and teachers immunised will significantly reduce the risk in the return to school.
We also share Dr Rowley’s concerns about the low level of vaccination among critical front line staff, including nurses, soldiers, prison officers and police officers. The biggest surprise of all is nurses who are in a position to see the worst ravages of Covid-19. This is an issue that needs to be plumbed since, as health workers, they carry a great deal of influence over the general public.
This newspaper continues to hold the line that it is better to persuade those who may be even the tiniest bit open to the idea of taking the vaccine than to compel it by law. However, we are acutely aware of the race to get ahead of this virus before it gets the better of all of us.