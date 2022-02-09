Daily-Express-Editorial

In a sensitive situation that demands highly responsible discourse, our national leaders are choosing to engage in pointless political duelling that serves neither justice nor diplomacy.

The Coast Guard’s killing of the baby of an illegal Venezuela migrant is a personal tragedy with ramifications for our country’s international reputation and relationship with a neighbouring country with whom it shares significant oil and gas reserves. This situation calls for level-headed leadership and a commitment to due process in ascertaining the truth of what happened in the seas off Mayaro on Saturday night. It certainly does not call for a rush to judgment.

On Monday night, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar set aside her training and decades of experience as an attorney to condemn the Coast Guard officers involved in the incident for “murdering a baby”, on the basis of her own alternative set of facts.

Not to be outdone, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took to social media, criticising her for having “limboed to a new ­expected disgusting low”. Like her, he, too, jumped to his own conclusion about the killing of the baby by backing the Coast Guard’s account and declaring it an accident.

Why is it so hard for these politicians to respect due ­process and allow the investigation to take its course to a conclusion? Their only interest should be to ensure the integrity of the ­investigation which, given past history of the Coast Guard, ­cannot be taken for granted.

Although Mrs Persad-Bissessar was more reckless in her comments, the weight of responsibility falls more heavily on Dr Rowley who, as prime minister, should be dispassionate in his position on the killing of the baby and diplomatic in his language, especially with the President of Venezuela demanding a full probe with the world looking on.

Yesterday, in a statement doubling down on her attack on Dr Rowley, the Opposition Leader went further to describe the Maduro government as a narco-trafficking regime.

As a political aspirant to re-occupying the office of Prime Minister, Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s wild condemnation of the Coast Guard’s killing of the baby as “murder” and her denunciation of the Maduro regime demonstrate a lack of political maturity. Unnecessarily alienating members of the Defence Force and insulting the government of the country closest to T&T could never be in the national interest.

This political duelling is an annoying distraction from the real issues stemming from Saturday night’s deadly incident. Unless our own economy collapses as Venezuela’s has, we will ­never experience the desperation that leads a mother to carry her baby son and two-year-old daughter on a dangerous journey across the night sea in a pirogue. For that journey to end with the mother being shot, the baby’s head partially blown off and the little girl separated from her mother and taken into detention under such traumatic circumstances is an unimaginable horror.

Our leaders should focus more on the legal and humani­tarian complexities of the migrant challenge and less on the ­politics of mutually assured destruction.

Petition for Felix Dean

The pan-Caribbean anti-death penalty organisation ­Greater Caribbean for Life issued a statement at the end of last year, updating interested parties on its campaign across the region.

It was based on a three-year campaign, 2018 to 2021. It reported that in some cases, member states revised their positions from absolutely negative to conditionally reservist.

Shame on you, NWRHA

Among hospital horror stories, the case of Katherine Akum Lum stands out for its gut-wrenching awfulness.

It is bad enough that instead of distilled water she was accidentally administered a pelvic wash of lye, corrosive concentrated sodium hydroxide, following a hysterectomy at the St James Medical Complex. However, there could be no acceptable excuse for the fact that two and a half years later, the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), which is responsible for the St James hospital, is yet to facilitate the ureteral reconstructive surgery needed for giving this mother a chance at reclaiming the life she once knew.