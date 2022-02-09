In a sensitive situation that demands highly responsible discourse, our national leaders are choosing to engage in pointless political duelling that serves neither justice nor diplomacy.
The Coast Guard’s killing of the baby of an illegal Venezuela migrant is a personal tragedy with ramifications for our country’s international reputation and relationship with a neighbouring country with whom it shares significant oil and gas reserves. This situation calls for level-headed leadership and a commitment to due process in ascertaining the truth of what happened in the seas off Mayaro on Saturday night. It certainly does not call for a rush to judgment.
On Monday night, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar set aside her training and decades of experience as an attorney to condemn the Coast Guard officers involved in the incident for “murdering a baby”, on the basis of her own alternative set of facts.
Not to be outdone, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took to social media, criticising her for having “limboed to a new expected disgusting low”. Like her, he, too, jumped to his own conclusion about the killing of the baby by backing the Coast Guard’s account and declaring it an accident.
Why is it so hard for these politicians to respect due process and allow the investigation to take its course to a conclusion? Their only interest should be to ensure the integrity of the investigation which, given past history of the Coast Guard, cannot be taken for granted.
Although Mrs Persad-Bissessar was more reckless in her comments, the weight of responsibility falls more heavily on Dr Rowley who, as prime minister, should be dispassionate in his position on the killing of the baby and diplomatic in his language, especially with the President of Venezuela demanding a full probe with the world looking on.
Yesterday, in a statement doubling down on her attack on Dr Rowley, the Opposition Leader went further to describe the Maduro government as a narco-trafficking regime.
As a political aspirant to re-occupying the office of Prime Minister, Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s wild condemnation of the Coast Guard’s killing of the baby as “murder” and her denunciation of the Maduro regime demonstrate a lack of political maturity. Unnecessarily alienating members of the Defence Force and insulting the government of the country closest to T&T could never be in the national interest.
This political duelling is an annoying distraction from the real issues stemming from Saturday night’s deadly incident. Unless our own economy collapses as Venezuela’s has, we will never experience the desperation that leads a mother to carry her baby son and two-year-old daughter on a dangerous journey across the night sea in a pirogue. For that journey to end with the mother being shot, the baby’s head partially blown off and the little girl separated from her mother and taken into detention under such traumatic circumstances is an unimaginable horror.
Our leaders should focus more on the legal and humanitarian complexities of the migrant challenge and less on the politics of mutually assured destruction.