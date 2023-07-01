Poised for possibility

Sunday Express Editorial

In a region sliced and diced by European colonialism and reconstructed on the pillars of division for over 450 years, the endurance of the Caribbean Community, Caricom, even for the comparatively short period of 50 years, is an achievement to be celebrated.

On balance, the regional bloc’s anniversary theme of “50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build on’” is a fair enough description of its current state after five decades. Under different conditions more of its architecture of integration could have been built out, but the fact that there is enough of a foundation on which to build is sufficient to keep alive the hope of a united Caribbean.

In a region where the forces of unity and division are in a state of constant tension with each other, integration is no easy task. In the post-Independence period, the old European rivalries that extended into the Caribbean, pitting island against island, were superseded by the cold war politics following World War II. Caught in the ideological battle between Capitalism and Marxism, the integration movement sputtered and fractured. Since the collapse of the Berlin Wall, a new basis for rivalry and division has emerged with the extension of China’s Belt and Road Initiative into the Caribbean.

Over the next three days, as Caricom and its special guests gather to celebrate the golden anniversary of the 1973 signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas establishing the Caribbean Community, the talks occurring on the periphery of the formal events will be as important, if not more so.

There is no mistaking the fact that Caricom has acquired some new muscle of late, thanks largely to a new spirit of collaboration among its leaders who are willing to negotiate their interest from a position of unity and to challenge international power systems.

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, has emerged as leader, occupying a position on the world stage with a footprint far larger than her island of 430 km² might suggest. She comes to this week’s events in Port of Spain at the end of series of high-profile appearances at the Afreximbank in Ghana, the Summit for a new Global Financial Pact in Paris, and an official visit to China. Her strong declaration of Barbados’ support for the One China principle, embrace of its Belt and Road Initiative and Global Initiatives of Civilization, Security and Development, as well as her position against de-coupling would certainly have caught the attention of the United States as it wakes up to China’s inroads into an area it considers its own.

Given the region’s history of fragmentation, navigating an independent path between the world’s powers will require enormous skill and common purpose, given that division is always just a few million dollars away.

As we celebrate Caricom at 50, we acknowledge the contribution of the four leaders who created Caricom—Errol Barrow of Barbados, Michael Manley of Jamaica, Forbes Burnham of Guyana and our own Dr Eric Williams. For all the differences between them, they bequeathed the region a platform on which to engage each other and from which to engage the world.

