Police and the people

Saturday Express Editorial

While the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) community outreach town meetings have been useful in bringing law enforcement and the law-abiding together for face-to-face dialogue on how to secure individuals and community, the gap to be filled remains that which exists between people’s complaints and effective organisational action to remedy those complaints to the benefit of the public.

On Wednesday night, senior representatives of the TTPS were served an earful from knowledgeable, articulate and beleaguered residents of Cunupia when they visited the area for a town hall meeting. The complaints were as common as the responses from the senior officers.

Residents’ complaints ran the gamut: rudeness and condescension from police officers when reports are made, police claims of no available vehicles, officers’ unfamiliarity with the geography of the districts they serve, absence of police patrols off main streets and criminality among police officers that diminishes residents’ trust in law enforcement.

Responses from the TTPS in the persons of two senior superintendents and an assistant commissioner of police included education about what the public should expect and are entitled to from police officers and seeking the community’s support in crime-fighting to the standard refocus on the quality of parenting.

Missing in the conversation was what residents wish to hear: what is the TTPS doing to ensure their officers do their jobs professionally and sensitively, what consequences do officers face for poor job performance and when can the public expect to be answered appropriately when making reports on issues that affect their peace and security?

Evident in the comments of a farmer, a teacher, a church leader, a youth club co-ordinator and other attendees was a desire to live in peace and to meet the police half way to achieve that. But Cunupia residents, like the wider public, are growing impatient.

There was clear desperation among residents who spoke of locking up their homes and listening to gunshots ringing in the night air, being threatened, and having already deployed systems for every type of criminal intrusion in their homes. Beyond that, they need the TTPS.

If the TTPS town meetings are to achieve their goal of fostering positive relationships with the public and gathering input from community members, the TTPS will have to evolve its strategy for public engagement. When people begin to experience the changes the TTPS talks about, they will meet the police half-way, and then some.

One suggestion out of Wednesday’s meeting was an online community page that gives residents access to the police and to each other in times of difficulty. It is a useful idea that the TTPS can consider in concert with the community. It is not their only recommendation. This and others made in Warrenville and other communities across the country are worthy of meaningful consideration by the TTPS.

Producing specific and targeted action plans out of these meetings and reporting back to residents will help execute the change in the police/public relationship sought after by the TTPS.

