police garb mystery

To say that the spectacular raid on the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) operations in La Horquetta on September 22 continues to generate a host of more questions than answers and is a hugely disquieting affair, is to put this matter lightly.
Thanks to the existence of video footage of these proceedings, despite the best efforts of some members of the raiding party to prevent the emergence of any evidence of the manner in which the exercise was conducted, there’s potentially damaging material as to what actually transpired.
One example of this is the situation which has taken a life of its own—the appearance of an officer in police camouflage uniform seen apparently stuffing money into that uniform. It turns out that officer is a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, according to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
The question then arises as to on what specific arrangement were Defence Force members involved in this troubling exercise. Coming forcefully to the fore as well, has been another issue as to the means by which members or former members of the Defence Force have come to be deployed as Special Reserve forces in the TTPS.
Given the need for authoritative action and for speedy transparency in the exercise of police activity in winning back public trust and confidence, relevant authority figures must appear faithful to the maintenance and the promotion of such.
More than a month after the staging of this exercise, and the puzzling manner in which monies seized in the raid was handed back to the persons from which it had been taken, fundamental questions remain to be properly explained.
The officer ostensibly in charge of the exercise, Sgt Mark Hernandez, cannot or would not answer how soldiers came to be involved, and more importantly, how they came to be wearing police garb. The officer in question remarkably did not direct those questions to his commissioner, pointing instead to the Minister of National Security. And, as it is turning out, the commissioner himself appeared not to have had the best handle of a lot of what transpired in what has emerged as a major misadventure.
For once at least, this situation makes clear, the commissioner has been shown not to be on top of what is taking place in his own shop, even in the execution of a major operation as this one has turned out to be.
A perplexed population ought by now to have gotten some responses to the question being raised here. How is it that a police operation, even if it involves joint forces involving members of the Defence Force, appears more the province of the Minister of National Security than that of the “take charge” Commissioner Griffith? We ask this question based on Hernandez’ response to the Sunday Express that all questions be posed to Young when asked who authorised soldiers to wear police uniforms.
The Minister of National Security himself therefore has a duty to address this matter, since the ball has been tossed into his court not once, but twice, by the police officer in charge of the operation.
Given the importance these two significant public safety and security office holders place on rebuilding confidence in the forces of law and order, this is just one among the many unsettling developments thus far from this single exercise.