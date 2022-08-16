Political leadership needed on climate change

The magical charm of the Manzanilla-to-Mayaro vista is not the only gift of nature that could be lost to future generations. Natural phenomena combined with the human-induced impacts of climate change are already altering our lives, and are projected to do so in even more drastic and dramatic ways within the lifetimes of most people alive today.
However, even as it bears down upon us, climate change remains a nebulous, hard-to-grasp concept which is yet to make it onto the national political agenda in a way that hits home to the average person. One might speculate that the invisibility of climate change as a priority talking point among T&T’s main political parties has to do with the national reliance on income from the oil and gas sector which has framed T&T’s development agenda for almost 50 years. Maybe it’s a case of it being hard to teach old dogs new tricks. Alternatively, it may simply be the confidence of believing that T&T’s economic and social viability is best assured by maxing out the value of our oil and gas reserves to finance national development, including whatever challenges a changing climate may bring.
This is certainly a national conversation worth taking to the Parliament, and from the Parliament to the people.
We acknowledge that a number of climate change-related initiatives are under way, most of them via the Ministry of Planning and Development and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. These include flood-mitigation projects, carbon-reduction programmes, renewable energy projects involving solar energy and green hydrogen, and the protection of T&T’s biodiversity, among others. What is missing is a connection between these efforts and the population to make the climate change real and tangible so that each of us is motivated to make our daily decisions based on an informed idea of the future coming at us around the corner: decisions like choosing viable career paths; building homes to limit the risk of rising seas and overflowing water courses; selecting architectural designs that promote natural air circulation and reduce the need for air-conditioning units; ways to better manage water consumption; food production suited to indoor or limited land spaces; choosing to buy energy-efficient vehicles and home appliances and so on. Every day in T&T, someone somewhere is making a decision about these matters and there is simply not enough awareness of the implications of climate change to assist them in making informed choices.
The Government may well believe it is doing a lot on the climate change front, but its actions have not electrified the popular imagination which is what is needed to achieve change on a national scale. For that, the politics needs to take possession of the issue and build manifestos around the kind of change required by the future.
This is not a job for bureaucrats and professionals—as vital as they are to the mission. It is a job for leaders with the power to champion interests, persuade people and effect change.