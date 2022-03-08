Politicians, get out of the way

The debacle which has resulted in the withdrawal of a member of the Ministry of Energy’s committee to investigate the Paria disaster creates an opportunity for re-focusing the approach.
The Minister of Energy is as entitled as any other stakeholder to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy that killed four undersea divers and injured a fifth while repairing an oil pipeline belonging to State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Ltd. In doing so, the ministry should be free to utilise its personnel and contract external capabilities where required. However, the ministry’s investigation cannot be a substitute for the investigation required in this case.
Let us not forget that the Paria incident resulted in the loss of life and injury. The investigation of these deaths is properly within the province of the police and requires a full inquest. No Government committee, regardless of how professionally qualified and independent-minded its members are, has any locus standi in an investigation into the circumstances surrounding deaths.
Minister Young’s committee has attracted controversy because it was presented to the country as the Government’s singular attempt to get to the truth of what happened at Paria’s Berth 6 on the afternoon of February 25. Almost by definition, this cannot be. A Government ministry investigating a deadly incident at a Government-owned enterprise headed by a board appointed by the Government and overseen by the very ministry can only be an internal investigation, whether or not it chooses to co-opt external personnel.
To attempt to pass it off as an independent investigation is to overlook the inherent conflict of interest of himself investigating himself. The expertise and professional independence of the individuals on the ministry’s team does not alter this fact. Indeed, one cannot rule out the possibility that a police investigation may require the Ministry of Energy and its minister to answer questions pertinent to the circumstances leading to the tragedy.
The Paria disaster has thrown into bold relief the inadequacy of the institutional infrastructure for investigating incidents of this magnitude, especially those occurring in the economic enclave of the energy sector.
The two State entities that come closest to what is required are the Occupational Safety and Health Agency and the Environmental Management Authority, both of which are conducting their own investigations on the margins of the space claimed by the Ministry of Energy.
The Fire Service is also investigating the incident, and we will assume acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob already has a crack team of detectives on the job with the legal authority to enter premises with a warrant, seize equipment and documents, and interview everybody from captain to cook.
If all these entities are doing their jobs independently and expertly, they should be able to establish the facts regarding what went wrong, who or what was responsible, and whether the evidence supports a case for criminal negligence.
The politicians should get out of the way and allow these bodies to do their work. If they do not have the required expertise on board, the Government’s role would be to make the funds available for contracting it.