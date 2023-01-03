Politics is showing up for people

At age 73, it is probably too late to expect Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to change either his personality or his politics, especially when they have taken him to the pinnacle political position not once, but twice.
However, it takes a pretty warped view of the society for a leader to believe that showing up in person for the thousands enduring the misery of last November’s extreme flooding would’ve been to play flood politics. And so he chose instead to send his ministers into the field while he managed the Government’s response from behind the scenes.
We find this reasoning for pulling a no-show during the country’s worst natural disaster in years to be an elaborate rationalisation for behaviour that has an otherwise simple explanation. Dr Rowley’s fixation with how his actions may be interpreted and pilloried by the Opposition United National Congress continues to prevent him from being the leader people need him to be.
We have to wonder if Dr Rowley even knows this country at all. You can’t be quoting Black Stalin and not recognise the truth and wisdom of his words that “sufferers don’t care about colour/ sufferers don’t care about race/ sufferers don’t care who migrate from where/ or who livin’ in who place/ sufferers don’t care who from country/ sufferers don’t care who from town/ sufferers only want to hear/ where the next food coming from”.
Not for the first time we believe it is necessary to say to the PM that if he would see the country and its people as they are, he would not misjudge it in this way.
We feel certain that if Dr Rowley had shown up anywhere in the country, whether in Woodland where people endured weeks of flooding, or even Bamboo #2, scene of insults hurled at ministers Al-Rawi and Sinanan, he would have been received with courtesy from people comforted by his expression of care and empathy in their moment of desperation. And what if some people were angry or some Opposition activists had indeed organised a protest? What politician with over 40 years of political experience doesn’t have the skill to defuse such situations with a thoughtful response or even a little picong? Being prime minister is no protection against facing the occasional music.
A major responsibility of leaders all over the world is to show up when their people are facing tough times. They want to know they are not alone. In such moments, a warm handshake, a hug, pat on the back, a listening ear and caring words can comfort an uneasy heart and give many the courage to go on. Those who fail to show up at the right time often pay a price.
The fact that Dr Rowley is preventing himself from doing what should come naturally to any leader is revealing about his state of mind. The UNC has lost the last two general elections, but it must be winning the political mind games if it has succeeded in convincing him to cut himself off from a large chunk of the country that he leads.