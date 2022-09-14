Politics of gridlock

In her address at Monday’s ceremonial opening of Parliament, President Paula-Mae Weekes harked back to a mythical age of political civility. Going back, even to colonial days, the legislature has always been a thunderous place. Occasionally, the politics has turned up better orators, greater thinkers, more skilled debaters and gifted communicators, but the energy of the legislature has always been one that is more likely to unleash flying teacups than host a tea party.
For as far back as most people alive today will remember, the Parliament has been a heated chamber of heckling, picong, table thumping, booing, applause and regular walk-outs which, it should be said, pales by comparison with the behaviour of MPs throughout the Commonwealth, including Westminster in England.
Who could forget the image of British Conservative MP Michael Heseltine seizing the Speaker’s mace and whirling it at Labour’s benches after his side lost a motion by one vote? There have been others since then, including as recently as 2018 when Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle marched across, grabbed the mace and held it aloft in protest, while the other side shouted, “Disgrace!” and “Expel him!”
So, yes, fractiousness and rowdiness are all par for the parliamentary course of what might be considered vibrant democracies where the people’s representatives haggle in a contestation of interests that can be challenging every step of the way.
That being said, however, we cannot be blind to the state of dysfunction into which our politics has worked itself and is now trapped. A superficial reading of the situation would place the responsibility on the shoulders of individuals, some of whom can be wilfully obnoxious and crass. However, it is worth remembering that MPs do not put themselves in the House of Representatives. They are the people’s representatives, elected fairly and squarely by us. We, therefore, have to assume the quality of representation they provide is consistent with what electors want of them because if not, we would be dealing with a level of irrationality bordering on insanity.
As much as President Weekes and others may frown on certain behaviours, elected MPs and the senators selected by them are not misbehaving schoolchildren deserving of a good bouff, but instruments of the popular will. How they choose to discharge their responsibility, whether with civility or crassness, is more revealing about the voters who put them there than about them.
In reality, however, many of the very voters who repeatedly send certain MPs to Parliament are themselves openly frustrated and disappointed by their own elected choices, but seem chronically unable to do otherwise. This brings us to the political culture that has shaped our politics and brought us to this point of political gridlock and zero-sum politics in which the entire political system, and not only the politicians, are trapped.
The problem is not unique to us; one only has to look at the world’s biggest democracy, the United States, to recognise the systemic nature of the problem which is much larger than the individuals trapped in it. That’s the conversation T&T needs to have.