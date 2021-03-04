Positive signs in Tobago

It has taken just over a month but the parties in Tobago appear to be moving towards a feasible plan for breaking the 6-6 electoral deadlock at the Tobago House of Assembly.
The offer by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) to accept the positions of Deputy Clerk and Deputy Chairman of the THA opens the way for the THA to be legally constituted. In exchange for this, the PDP wants the THA’s finance portfolio to go to one of its representatives. This seems to be a reasonable quid pro quo that would allow the THA to function on an interim basis until new elections are called. A very important development in all this is the likelihood that the next THA election will be conducted, not under the newly amended but unproclaimed THA Act, but under a different constitutional arrangement, giving Tobago the increased autonomy for which it has been campaigning for years.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday following his meeting with the PDP and PNM (Tobago), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley did not discard the option of returning to the polls under the amended THA Act. However, notwithstanding the fact that it received parliamentary approval this week, it is unlikely that Tobago will return to the polls under this law. From the beginning, this expedient shortcut option was far too problematic, both legally and politically, and carried the risk of tying up Tobago’s affairs in court while angering Tobagonians who have been demanding greater autonomy for years.
The option of installing an interim PNM-PDP administration while the Joint Select Committee completes its review of the Tobago Self-Government Bill before it returns to Parliament for debate and a vote offers a far more constitutionally sound route for taking Tobago back to the polls.
It would be naive to expect that an interim PNM-PDP administration would be perfectly smooth-sailing. What can be expected is political jockeying of the highest order, given that once conditions are set for a return to the polls the two parties will be bolting out of the door onto the campaign trail, hoping to secure an outright win.
However, we hope both the PNM and PDP will see the value of not endangering the work of the JSC or the parliament on the autonomy bill which promises to be pivotal legislation for re-framing the relationship between Tobago and Trinidad. This issue is indeed far larger than the issue of which party wins the right to control the THA for the next four years.
From a national perspective, the onus is on everyone, not only Tobagonians, to prepare to engage a meaningful national debate on the future and nature of the relationship between our islands. So far, too much of the talk has been at the very superficial level of money—how much Tobago gets or how much it should get.
The future of the republic demands that the issue be engaged in a far more fundamental manner that is honest, accurate and wise. By now we should have learned from our past attitude towards Caricom that money is not the only measure of value.