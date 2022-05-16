THE Finance Minister appeared significantly at ease yesterday. He spoke with a sense of renewed optimism as he presented the mid-term review of the budget, delivering a package of what he trumpeted as good news.
Things in the country are better, much better than we were led to expect by a torrent of negatives, the Minister said in his hour-long presentation. He reminded the population when the current administration took office in 2015, he got a visit from the then Governor of the Central Bank who told him that the Government’s overdraft facility could have dried up in three days. He said the situation was such now, that the debt to GDP ratio was 72 per cent, having come down from the perilous 90s. He compared this with the situation in Barbados, which he said was 150 per cent.
A recovery is in progress in almost every single sector of the economy. Things are better now than they were in the pre-pandemic days which began in the first quarter of 2020. The Minister said it was the Government’s intention to put such good fortune to use for the benefit of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
With energy prices enjoying an unexpected rise, the minister also announced a range of areas in which the administration intended to meet financial commitments to agencies and organisations to which it is indebted.
Citing significantly improved performance among the companies in the country’s petrochemicals sector in the current period, Minister Imbert said they were now operating as a kind of “life-jacket” for the economy and for the country. Because of increased revenues, he said also the deposits into the country’s Heritage and Stabilisation Fund have improved.
He said a range of suppliers and contractors would be paid, and he referred to the fact that long-delayed negotiations are underway with relevant trade unions representing public sector workers.
A major drawback to such a rosy picture, its arguable reality on the face of it notwithstanding, is the extent to which it has not addressed some of the real fundamentals.
Higher prices for the acquisition of goods and services for large sectors of the population will not be reduced. In many cases, workers either employed directly by the State or indirectly with the plethora of State agencies in one sector or another may get an increase in salary. But will such increases do much to lift them out of the situation in which they must play catch-up with prices as they are in the marketplace. By virtue of his mere mention of the subject, the minister skirted the issue of our increasingly ageing society, and the attendant vulnerabilities of current social security arrangements.
For many families, it remains a struggle to provide the essentials.
Hoisted as it is on a structure built on the basis of higher energy prices largely because of war and turbulence in other parts of the world, this is a house of cards.
Minister Imbert presented no real alternatives for sustainable growth and development of the local economy. Our future therefore remains at the mercy of actions taking place elsewhere, and too much out of our control.