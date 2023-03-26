Positive with looming uncertainties

In the two weeks since a staff team from the International Monetary Fund left Trinidad the global economy has veered into a new state of heightened uncertainty. Two bank failures in the US followed by the collapse of the Swiss banking behemoth Credit Suisse have rattled confidence and increased the odds of a global recession by the end of this year into 2024.
On top of this, the geopolitical environment has become even more worrisome with nuclear weapons increasingly in the conversation. Add to this the bad news delivered in the latest United Nations climate change report indicating that the planet is moving faster than expected towards the dangerous tipping point of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.
Any one of these would be enough to test the composure of a hardened manager of an economy, although Finance Minister Colm Imbert has had plenty of practice in keeping a straight face. Today, he will need to draw on that experience when he holds a news conference to discuss the IMF staff team’s report card on his management of the economy.
On balance we expect him to emphasise the report’s “positive outlook” on the T&T economy as a general endorsement of government policy. That said, we hope he will take the time to address the “looming uncertainties” to which the report refers and which now loom even larger than when originally written. These include a return to fiscal deficits after the 2022/23 surplus; further measures to enhance government revenue and reduce non-priority expenditure; yet another call to implement tax reforms with strengthened tax administration; continued gradual removal of subsidies, streamlining of transfers to State-owned enterprises and improved public spending efficiency.
The report warned about the depletion of the National Insurance System’s reserve by the mid-2030s and backed the Government’s plan to increase the retirement age to 65 while increasing NIS contributions.
Against the background of the global transition away from oil and gas, it urged the Government to develop a sustainable long-term fiscal strategy to avoid having to make disruptive policy adjustments, presumably from having waited too late.
The IMF is also recommending that the Central Bank increase the policy rate applied to commercial banks — which would likely trigger an increase in interest rates — in order to “contain inflationary pressures and narrow the negative interest rate differentials with the US monetary policy rate” in an effort to mitigate capital outflows and reduce incentives for excessive and destabilising risk-taking.
Calling for greater exchange rate flexibility, the IMF team recommended the removal of all restrictions on current international transactions while making sufficient foreign exchange available to meet the demand for all current international transactions. It went on to repeat its call for greater diversification of the economy and replacement of the Central Statistical Office by the long-touted National Statistical Institute.
While not new, these recommendations come with significant management and political risks requiring both expertise and significant political capital from any government. Without public trust, the challenge of change is fraught.
Just look at the explosion in France where President Emmanuel Macron has rammed through an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64.