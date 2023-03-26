Positive with looming uncertainties

The countries of the Caribbean are not among the world’s big emitters of carbon dioxide (CO2) or other greenhouse gases that heat the earth and cause climate change.

Indeed, the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the economic group of the 15 countries, of which Jamaica is a member, accounts for less than two per cent of the CO2 equivalent that is spewed into the atmosphere each year. Yet, they are among the small-island and low-lying coastal developing states that face an existential threat from climate change.