Power play at UWI

One of the most dangerous signs of this country’s thin civilisation receding further is the political debasement of independent institutions.

That infamous visit to President’s House by a “high official”, a one-man wrecking crew, has left enduring suspicions of an incestuous relationship between the Office of the President and the nation’s political directorate, making us also wonder about the present Police Service Commission and the current leadership of the Police Service itself. “Something’s rotten at the top,” I wrote.