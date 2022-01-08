Power play at UWI

Sunday Express Editorial

Just when the dust appeared to be settling at The University of the West Indies after last year’s bruising high-level corporate battle, the regional institution is being engulfed in a dramatic sequel that could be even more damaging.

It would be hard to find a more startling management manoeuvre than the one devised and implemented by Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles in establishing a committee to investigate the handling of his own reappointment as VC, starting with a long list of questions for none other than the university’s Chancellor, Robert Bermudez, to answer within a deadline.

Such a bizarre move would normally defy logic except for the fact that, from the beginning, illogic has defined the rift that exploded publicly between VC Beckles and Chancellor Bermudez. It erupted around the findings of the “Report of The UWI Chancellor’s Commission on Governance of The UWI” conducted by a team of distinguished figures under the chairmanship of Sir Dennis Byron. The report, submitted in July 2020, raised multiple concerns about the university’s governance and proposed a restructuring. What followed was a vitriolic battle in which accusations of racism were levelled against the hapless Chancellor, a white Trinidadian, who was also accused of instigating the report to undermine his Vice Chancellor.

When the smoke cleared, VC Beckles was the man standing with a new six-year contract and the backing of almost all Caricom governments, except Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

We cannot imagine what VC Beckles hopes to get out of this latest exercise. If he believes that the commission’s report was aimed at undermining his chances of reappointment, then that would be a personal issue that he should take up privately. Co-opting UWI personnel in laying the basis for an investigation into the handling of his reappointment, as if it were a valid UWI issue at this stage, is ludicrous.

Assuming, for example, that his committee concluded that there was indeed a plot to deny him re-appointment, what would be the next step? Would its report be handed to Caricom governments and, more importantly, would Caricom governments accept such a self-interested report as a basis for investigating Chancellor Bermudez and, possibly, removing him?

Although not beyond the realm of possibility, such a scenario is fraught. In a recent editorial, the Jamaica Gleaner suggested that if Chancellor Bermudez decided to just throw in the towel and resign, it would not be easy to persuade someone of substance to succeed him. This newspaper has seen too many cases in which so-called persons of substance eagerly set aside principle for office, to ­worry about a shortage of willing candidates. The more relevant issue would be the impact on The UWI.

We urge the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the academic community to get off the sidelines and engage the issue in the interest of The UWI. They have the right and responsibility to lead this discussion.

