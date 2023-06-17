Power plays

As the dust kicked up by the political bacchanals of Friday settles, what comes clearly into view is the battle for control of the government following the next general election.
Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine has unexpectedly found himself staring at a steep learning curve and, having considered his options, has chosen war with his declaration that “the fight is on”. It will be interesting to see what political personality comes out on the other side of this “ah we boy” who came to office as a foil to the unplugged opportunism of Watson Duke. In Grenada, the people’s leader Maurice Bishop paid with his life for miscalculating the ambition and agenda of his key political partner, and for his naivete about the complexity of the status quo and the unseen interests embedded in it.
In the current political equation, Tobago is the epicentre of national politics, and developments on that island are not to be under-estimated. In a parliament where the ruling party is in control of 22 seats, including the two in Tobago, and the Opposition holds 19 seats, Tobago could once again become the kingmaker that determines which political party takes control of the government following the next general election.
If Farley’s new Tobago People’s Party (TPP) were to wrest Tobago’s two seats from the ruling People’s National Movement in a scenario where both the PNM and the United National Congress manage to hold on to their Trinidad seats, the next parliament could be one of the most dicey ever in the history of T&T with a configuration of 20-19-2. The general assumption might be that the TPP would throw in its two seats with the UNC as Arthur NR Robinson did in 1995 when, with a result of 17-17-2, he placed his two seats on the side of the UNC, carrying Basdeo Panday into the Office of the Prime Minister.
However, given past experience, this assumption may not necessarily hold. In a scenario of a 20-19-2 configuration, two seats can be a far more powerful negotiating chip than 20 and 19 seats since it can make or break a government at will.
In 1995, Panday reduced his risk exposure to Robinson by seducing two elected MPs away from the PNM, thereby widening his margin from 19-17 to 21-15. The decision by PNM MPs Rupert Griffith and Vincent Lasse to cross the floor was a political lightning strike against Patrick Manning’s PNM that remains one of the least discussed and explored political issues.
Until Friday, the PNM’s mantra of “win alone, lose alone” had seemed plausible. However, the extraordinarily high-profile embrace of former UNC senator Taharqa Obika by PNM political leader Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley hints otherwise, especially given Obika’s relative light weight as a one-time unelected MP.
The above scenario is important for understanding not only the somewhat bizarre political developments that took place on Friday, but also for interpreting events in Tobago as they unfold over the current local government election campaign. To a significant degree, this campaign is really a campaign for the next general election.