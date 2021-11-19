The pre-election splurge by the PNM-led Tobago House of Assembly (THA) draws attention to constitutional loopholes that should be addressed.
Here is an administration which went in with a comfortable majority for the election which was held in January this year and came out in a dead heat with the challenger party. It maintained access to the spoils of office in an interim arrangement. Following the six-six split of the seats in the January poll, the PNM-Tobago continued to occupy office as an interim administration pending return to the polls in December.
In such a tentative scenario, having seen a majority in which the PNM previously enjoyed a clean sweep of the seats in the Assembly, the party clearly is in a fight for its life in Tobago. Of note, as well, is the fact that the electoral map has been enlarged in the interim, from 12 to 15 districts.
With 19 days to go before the return to the polls on December 6, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has announced a distribution of $50 million to be divvied up among the accommodation sector, small and medium-sized businesses, the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and displaced workers in the tourism sector.
The THA has also introduced a Housing Development Incentive Programme through which applicants to the “Affordable Housing and Land Programme” can now benefit from a 25 per cent THA subsidy for any purchase of land in an approved private development valued at up to $500,000.
Given the coincidence of these announcements with the ongoing election campaign, it is impossible for the Dennis administration to counter the accusation that it is blatantly using public funds for electioneering purposes.
Chief Secretary Dennis, in taking the decision to throw around $50 million in an apparent desperate last-ditch gamble to hold on to office, has played the card of his political life.
Having exercised such powers of generosity, dispensing public funds in such a cavalier manner in the heat of this sharply contested return to the polls, he has thrown all caution to the wind.
All but the most partisan reaction to this move has seen it for what it clearly is. To say that this is essentially “no big thing” is to solidify the view among many in our midst that, on this occasion, for the party in office, it’s now all or nothing.
This decision to allocate public funds in the heat of a fiercely fought battle for control of the THA is highly reprehensible and unethical.
What it does, among other suggestions, is that it solidifies the view held by many that the party accepts it is in deep trouble. It is a “by any means necessary” attempt to remain at the controls in the teeth of what is a sharply fought election campaign.
What has been placed on the line here as well is the more fundamental difference in the matter of rectitude and of judicious decision-making, which many in Tobago say exists between our two islands.
Mr Dennis has been unapologetic in his responses to the torrent of criticism he has unleashed in the process. Even persons in the stakeholder communities of tourism, hoteliers and the SME operators have expressed the view that they have seen it for what it is.
Whatever happens at the polls on December 6, this issue will stand out as the single most telling of them all.