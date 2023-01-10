Prepare for a Covid upsurge

The figures are already telling the story.
After dropping to a low one month ago, new Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths are all on the rise.
According to the Ministry of Health’s latest update issued yesterday, 47 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, compared to 17 in the first week of December. There have been eight deaths over the past week as against one in the stated period in December. From 151 new positive cases reported that week in December, the number jumped to 406 new cases over the past week.
The message of these statistics should be clear: it’s time to double up on Covid-19 protocols.
This sharp turn for the worse coincides with the Christmas holidays when overseas travel in and out of T&T rose to a peak, as well as the launch of the Carnival season with its mass gatherings. It is not known whether this latest surge is being fuelled by the “Kraken”, the newest sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 identified as XBB.1.5. There has so far been no official confirmation that the XBB.1.5 has reached our shores, but its presence cannot be ruled out.
Given the rapid spread in popular T&T destinations such as New York, it could already have made the crossing and be undetected since many people experiencing mild symptoms are neither testing for Covid-19 nor reporting it.
There are a lot of unknowns about the XBB.1.5 variant, but one thing on which scientists seem to agree is that it is the most contagious variant to date and may eventually produce an even more contagious offspring.
The protection regime against the new variant is the same as it has been for all others: vaccination, masking, sanitising. Notwithstanding these precautions, the experts are saying that its extreme contagiousness puts everyone at risk of infection, including the vaccinated. However, being up-to-date with vaccines and careful about personal hygiene could make the difference in whether one gets a bad or mild bout.
Alert to the heightened risk, the Ministry of Health has been urging the public to get vaccinated or boosted, depending on their vaccine status. There has been some demand on social media for one of the bivalent vaccines that were developed specifically for the Omicron strain. However, apart from not being available in T&T, there are questions about the extent of increased efficacy provided by bivalents. Some people are also demanding a wider option than the two vaccines currently available from the ministry—Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson. With infection numbers on the rise, the ministry needs to get ahead of this vaccine anxiety by responding to public concerns. The Chief Medical Officer should step in early to provide clarity on available quantities of vaccine, expiration dates and whether or not the Government intends to purchase other vaccines.
The next few days could be decisive in determining the trajectory of the current upsurge. With the “Mother of all Carnivals” now getting under way, the ministry has to lift its voice above the Carnival cacophony to ensure it gets its message across. This is no time to be laid back about public messaging.