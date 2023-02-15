It makes perfect sense for Trinidad and Tobago to pitch to the region its spare capacity for hydrocarbon production and its expertise in providing top-notch training for energy sector personnel. With over a century of experience in the petroleum industry this country is well-positioned to provide invaluable support to the region’s more recent initiates such as Guyana and Suriname. As Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told Guyana’s International Energy Conference on Tuesday, a collaborative economic strategy would work to mutual and regional advantage.
And yet, as logical as this would seem, we should prepare for an uphill task.
From all appearances, the governments of T&T and Guyana have overcome an initial testiness to the point where Dr Rowley and Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, seem to be on quite chummy terms. However, defeating the combination of structural divides and historically-driven relationships and preferences will not be easy.
The model espoused by Dr Rowley, of Caricom neighbours bringing their oil and gas to T&T and using its current spare capacity to produce petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas, and refined petroleum products, loosely echoes a 1974 plan between T&T, Jamaica and Guyana to bring raw bauxite from Jamaica, Guyana and Suriname to gas-rich T&T for a proposed aluminium smelter. Their plan was an attempt to break free from a history of exporting their raw minerals to more industrialised countries and importing finished products at high prices. The plan failed. A later attempt to resurrect it in 2004 failed again, this time as a result of public protest over the establishment of an aluminium plant at Chatham.
While Dr Rowley’s pitch to the conference doesn’t go as far, it is nonetheless based on the idea of collaboration as a regional development strategy. The challenge here is the lack of groundwork needed for consensus and buy-in. Getting a firm foothold in Guyana where the US major Exxon has established a dominant and commanding presence is not going to be easy. The die may even already be cast. However, T&T should not be deterred from pushing hard—which is clearly what many private sector entities from T&T are already doing in Guyana.
In January 2019, The University of the West Indies, the University of Trinidad and Tobago and the University of Guyana joined forces to launch new undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in petroleum engineering at the University of Guyana. Now, four years later, UWI and UTT should report back on how those programmes have fared, the potential for expansion and for incorporating other skills training programmes into the mix.
More than anything, however, what T&T needs is a cadre of diplomats and other personalities who have the respect and clout to open doors at the highest and most powerful levels. While we mourn the departure of commanding Caribbean personalities like William Demas, Allister McIntyre and Sonny Ramphal who once criss-crossed the region as if it were their own backyard, we must also hasten to invest in and develop a new generation of expert ability to support our national and regional interests. Regional co-operation in the context of historic division is the toughest battle of all.