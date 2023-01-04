Prepare for change

With inflation eating away at the buying power of every dollar, the rollback of subsidies will inevitably sharpen the bite into individual incomes. Adjusting to a lower standard of living is no one’s idea of progress although for those with greater financial flexibility, a downward adjustment will be nowhere as traumatic as for those with no financial fat. While an increase of $50 may not even register for some travellers, for others like the pensioner who enjoyed free ferry travel between the islands until Tuesday, $50 out of a fixed pension that is already under inflation pressure is a hardship.
The complaints which greeted the ticket price increases for travel between Tobago and Trinidad are a small indication of what is likely to come as the Government moves to dismantle the system of subsidies that have been in effect for decades. Like many other oil-producing countries, subsidies for items such as food, fuel, utilities, education and health have been avenues though which the Government has shared the revenue from the common patrimony of oil and gas with all.
It has been roughly 50 years since the government put the country on a heavy diet of subsidies financed by the sudden windfall in oil revenue in late 1973. It can be validly argued that 50 years later, our economic advancement should have been strong and broad-based enough to have weaned the majority of the population off subsidies while maintaining a solid social protection for the most vulnerable.
Things have not quite turned out this way.
Politics having a logic of its own, subsidies were kept in place in good and bad times for everyone, including the very well-to-do who did not need them and yet benefited more than the poor from having them.
Today, in a world defined by economic uncertainty, T&T is part of a global energy transition designed to protect the planet from further ravages of carbon emissions from coal and oil, in particular.
It is the conviction of the Government and some in the fossil fuel-based energy sector that natural gas will have a longer life as a transition fuel in a world increasingly supported by renewable energies such as solar, wind, hydrogen and nuclear, among others. Assuming this holds, key variables such as gas supply, price and market are all unknowns. In short, T&T cannot be certain of its place in a fast-changing world. Neither the Government nor the people should take for granted that the global economy will be turning on the same axis on which it has been for the past 50 years.
The priority for all of us at this time should be to acquire the flexibility to function in a world of swift change. We know from the experience of the pandemic that we have the ability to turn our hand to new things, to craft solutions and to make the rapid pivot when life demands it of us.
With oil and gas prices currently nowhere close to budget projections, this year could be tougher than expected in the absence of some dramatic development. Today is a good day to make a plan.