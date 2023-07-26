With the memory of last year’s devastating floods still fresh in the mind, the early advent of this year’s rainy season has been received with a great deal of trepidation. The signs are already ominous. This week, after a few sharp, short showers, areas across the country were under flood water, including some that had never before experienced flooding.
In Central Trinidad yesterday, engineers and technical staff engaged in repairing the Brazil Arena discovered just how treacherously waterlogged the land has become when the road collapsed as they were working on it.
This incident demands a full investigation into the decision to initiate the repair project under seemingly risky and unsafe conditions. The collapse of this road not only cuts off a critical transport route serving the communities connected by the Brazil Arena Road, but has dealt a financial blow to the project which will now require more funds to deal with a larger problem.
Between the relatively short dry season and early rains, the softness of the earth is likely to be a major risk factor for communities built on hillsides and valleys, which is why the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Works should have used the dry season to full advantage, supported by timely release of funds and fast-tracked decision-making.
Everyone, including the authorities and the public, should bear in mind that ahead of us are still the three months that are projected to produce the highest rainfall of the year—August, September and October. Whatever planning and preparation that were required should be well in place by now.
Yesterday offered something of a dry run for dealing with challenges in the capital city when traffic at two key routes was disrupted by unforeseen events. One occurred around the Queen’s Park Savannah, where floodwater submerged parts of the road; while the east-bound lane of Wrightson Road had to be shut down after a truck reportedly spilled some of its cargo of waste oil on the road.
We hope this incident, too, will be fully investigated to identify and hold the culprit responsible to the full weight of the law.
With local government officials and election candidates now out in the field looking for votes, this is the perfect opportunity for people to negotiate their votes in exchange for better representation at the local government level. The next two weeks of campaigning also allows officials and candidates a good opportunity to assess problem areas that should be addressed as a priority.
The kinds of infrastructure problems that have been surfacing during the rainy season belie assumptions about the quality of life in T&T. Images of high-quality housing stock surrounded by flood water and well-dressed people hitching up their clothes, footwear in hand and wading through muddy water in the capital, are no longer the exception but a rainy-season routine.
Increasingly, this appears to be the reality of life in T&T in the era of climate change.
We are not talking about this enough and, by avoiding the issue, are unprepared for what lies ahead.