For the last several years and counting, the rainy season has become synonymous with flooding and its associated disruptions, anxieties and damage. This short period of transition between the dry and wet seasons is therefore an ideal opportunity for State agencies to ready themselves to avoid the chaos that attends heavy and not-so-heavy rainfall.
The official declaration from the T&T Meteorological Service (TTMS) that opens the rainy season has not yet been made but meteorologists last week issued their 2023 hurricane season predictions: a 44 per cent chance of near-normal activity and a 34 per cent chance of above-normal hurricane activity between June and November. Next month, they say, there is a 36 to 57 per cent chance of above-normal rainfall in western Trinidad. They forecast ten to 18 days of heavy rainfall during the season; in some instances in excess of 50mm of rainfall a day is expected.
It rained deep into 2022, in what was described was above-average precipitation for that season, bringing distress to thousands of families across Trinidad and to a lesser extent, Tobago. More than six months after the last major flooding incident in Trinidad, some of those affected are yet to receive relief grants and their frequent mopping-up and reinforcing exercises barely completed.
The weather, growing discernibly more severe, waits on no one.
The TTMS is once again predicting flooding across large swathes of the island—Caroni North, the North and South Oropouche river basins, Valencia, Sangre Grande, Fishing Pond, Sangre Chiquito, St Helena, Mayaro, Port of Spain, Maraval and Diego Martin. Parts of western Tobago are also likely to be flood-affected.
The punishing dry season has already shown up deficiencies in the life-saving capacity of the fire services, which will again be called upon, along with other responders and relief-bearers, during the coming rainy season. Resources and training for emergency responders, an oiled network of official relief personnel working in concert and systems to prevent graft and corruption with relief grants is an obvious course of corrective action.
Meanwhile, infrastructure damaged by past floods and neglected during the pandemic received a considerable injection of public funds so as to prepare for the coming precipitation. Yet another State company–the Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Co Ltd–was formed and resourced to the tune of $200 million. The 2022/2023 budget promised allocations to all municipal corporations and Finance Minister Colm Imbert said a further $250 million in loan financing had been sourced for road upgrade and enhancement under the Ministry of Works and Transport. That ministry was further allocated $1 billion for its 2023 development programme, as well as increased allocations and other line items for district road repairs.
Altogether it is a substantial public investment in preparedness that should show itself in the coming months. Whatever else is left to do, this is the time.