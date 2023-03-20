Seventh President of the Republic and second consecutive woman President, Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo came into office yesterday with a promise to modernise it and educate, elevate and accommodate the public.
Ms Kangaloo assumes office at a time when system of justice in our young democracy is under its most intense pressure post independence. Residing within her list of constitutional duties are the appointment of Independent senators and leaders to a host of public institutions, most notably at the moment, the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) and the Police Service Commission (PSC).
This is in a time when, as outgoing president Paula-Mae Weekes observed in an exit interview, good and qualified citizens refuse appointments to public office because of the politics. Finding the right fit, it would seem, is but only the first hurdle Ms Kangaloo will likely encounter when the time comes. Persuading good people to step forward in service will be another matter. And accepting responsibility for decisions and judgments yet another.
With an alarm sounding for the collapse of the justice system, coming from no less an office than the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and consequent discord involving that office and those of the Prime Minister, Attorney General and Chief Justice, we would expect these troubling developments to be top of mind for the new President.
We note the President steered deliberately clear from these current matters on the boil both during her inauguration and her pre-inauguration exclusive Express interview, opting instead for a walk-the-talk theme that underpinned her address of hope to a jaded nation only too accustomed to presidential bangs and whimpers.
Declaring the mostly ceremonial President’s Office the “pre-eminent office of public service”, making the executive running of President’s House “a model of how to conduct the public’s business, internally and externally”, and throwing open the doors to the expensive public investment that is the refurbished President’s House, Ms Kangaloo demonstrated efficiency and sufficiency in her first public conversation-opener.
She struck a rare note of calm, respect, and clarity of purpose, detailing the intentions of her tenure and providing for the public those signposts by which she expects to be judged.
Her statement of commitment to youth development was specific and more expansive than has been recently seen. As an advocate for the panyard model of youth discipline and creative expression, this newspaper shares the President’s vision and welcomes her advocacy. It is about time that this vision realises itself as an effective antidote to youth delinquency.
Striking notes of dignity and sincerity, Ms Kangaloo promised “to work with respect for all citizens, even those not willing to work with me”. Rare in public life these days, Ms Kangaloo demonstrated the calm she called for against the discord and shouting in public debate.
Following two presidents whose tenures were marked by controversies related to perceptions of injudicious actions, Ms Kangaloo we cautiously perceive, is seized of the moment to which she has been elevated and has grasped the value of speaking through her actions.
We acknowledge her clarity of purpose; she herself will determine if indeed she is lucky number seven.