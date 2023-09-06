We completely understand the frustration and anger of the families of the victims of the Paria pipeline tragedy.
Theirs has been a harrowing experience without end since the news broke on February 25 last year that five divers were trapped in an undersea chamber. Sole survivor Christopher Boodram has been open about the suffering, trauma and haunting guilt that have since marked his life. Their grief and trauma have been further compounded by the loss of income and financial hardship. One can therefore understand their anguish over the delay by the commission of enquiry in completing its investigation into the tragedy. Having placed their faith and hope for justice in it, they must feel their lives are in a state of suspension.
Responding to their disappointment and complaints yesterday, commission chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, quite properly apologised. We hope the families will be reassured by his explanation about the factors that led to the commission seeking a second extension to November 30 for submitting its report.
It is clear that in setting itself the original deadline of April, the commission had been over-ambitious. As chairman Lynch admitted yesterday, the commissioners had not expected to have as many as 78 witnesses generating around 3,300 pages of detailed evidence and over 30,000 pages of exhibits, in addition to video and audio recordings, photos and letters.
For the Trinidad and Tobago public, which is all too familiar with never-ending and expensive commissions of enquiry, the possibility that the enquiry would have been completed within a year seemed almost too good to be true—as indeed it has turned out to be. Despite this, however, we see no basis for accusing the Lynch commission of time-wasting or of dragging its feet. Its public hearings were conducted in a thorough, detailed and efficient manner. However, as chairman Lynch explained, the pace of the enquiry’s progress following the public hearings was not only affected by the voluminous material to be taken into account but by the legal judgment in the Las Alturas case, which set certain standards for fairness by commissions of enquiry.
As disappointing as this latest delay may be, cutting corners to meet an over-optimistic deadline will serve no purpose except to undermine the entire painstaking and expensive exercise. Having listened to the chairman’s explanation, we are satisfied that the request for an extension is reasonable and in the best interest of the enquiry. As he put it, “this process generates delay but it is a price worth paying to ensure a robust report insulated from unfairness”.
We are also intrigued by his report that lawyers for two parties affected by the enquiry have now filed written complaints accusing the commissioners of apparent bias and demanding their recusal. The complaining parties are the Kenson Group, an energy sector service contractor which supplied personnel to Paria, and State-owned Heritage Petroleum and Paria Fuel Trading Company. We wait to see what impact, if any, this tactical move will have.
For now, we urge the commission to stay the course and get the work done. Ultimately, the enquiry will be judged on the quality of its report.