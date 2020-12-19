Price of lost trust

We find no fault with the argument laid out by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in attempting to debunk the mathematics, as he described it, of our editorial of last Wednesday, headlined “Govt’s quiet assault on the Central Bank”.
As arithmetic it was clinical, accurate and beyond reproach. What he missed, however, was the algebra of our position which, admittedly, was not spelled out. The variable overlooked in Minister Imbert’s calculations is politics which, when introduced into the equation, can change the outcome of any situation.
Over the past 25 years, the inevitable policy tension between Central Bank technocrats and politicians has been steadily tinged by a bubbling undercurrent of partisan politics which never quite erupted to the surface. That changed in 2015 when the then-opposition People’s National Movement publicly declared its lack of confidence in Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran before proceeding to fire him three months after taking office. We will not debate the merits and demerits of that decision, but the public eruption of differences between the parties crossed a line and carried the country into a new phase of overt, as opposed to covert, politicisation of the Central Bank.
It could have been worse. The Rowley administration could have exercised its prerogative to replace Rambarran with a political appointee. It settled instead on the orthodox choice of Dr Alvin Hilaire, a career central banker of 20 years’ experience who had risen up the ranks from senior economist to chief economist, director of research and deputy governor. However, while Dr Hilaire’s appointment has gone a long way in helping to cool the temperature around the Central Bank, it has not erased the memory of the traumatic collision between the two institutions which had culminated in Rambarran’s ousting.
It is the old story of Pandora’s box which, once opened, cannot be closed. The manner in which both parties handled their differences in 2015 sowed the seeds of distrust which haunts us to this day and undermines the public’s willingness to give this Government—or any government—the benefit of the doubt when it comes to matters like amending the Central Bank Act to alter the Governor’s term from a fixed five years to a flexible period of three to five years.
Even if Minister Imbert’s motive for the amendment were purely above political objection, the Government would still face a deficit of public distrust on the issue because of the confrontational manner in which it went about dealing with the head of an institution in whom it had no confidence. In stating this, we are not saying the PNM was wrong on the issue, but that it erred in the manner in which it chose to handle it.
We accept that the greater flaw may be in the constitutional arrangement which locates the Central Bank as a quasi-political institution. Like our other institutions, the arrangement has worked until put to the test by T&T’s evolving politics. Instead of squaring off, we would do better to review the constitutional framework that is hobbling the valid interplay of interests in a representative democracy.