Principal Antoine’s mandate

Newly inducted principal of the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Rose-Marie Belle Antoine has given herself a bold and tall order in pledging to make The UWI more grounded and connected to communities, more relevant to the society and more accessible to the underserved and forgotten.
In declaring her intention to place social rights and justice at the centre of The UWI’s work, principal Antoine said she wants people to remember the “humanistic, intellectual force” of The UWI.
This is a notable shift in the university’s orientation, going back to about five decades when the St Augustine campus was at the epicentre of intellectual and social movements for change. Just how The UWI’s compass came to shift so drastically that there is today almost no trace of that era of activism in its cohort of staff and students is a matter that remains to be explored by its social scientists.
At Saturday’s ceremony, however, principal Antoine gave her team new marching orders as “champions of change”.
She outlined a vision of the campus as an institution thoroughly engaged in current issues and producing research and training relevant to people’s lives and grounded in real communities.
While the vision is not new to the campus, which has always harboured progressive minds within its fold, it is not of the dominant culture.
Even as words, therefore, principal Antoine’s stated position would be a shock to The UWI’s system, for although it is aligned to modern approaches to tertiary education and may even be considered trendy, it is radical for The UWI. After 60 years of Independence, our regional university is yet to fully unshackle itself from its colonial origins which privilege certification over experience, publication of academic work over meaningful community engagement, and is generally unbothered by its lack of impact on the society from which it draws its raison d’être.
Rose-Marie Belle Antoine is not the first campus principal to take office with an agenda for change. Indeed, all arrived with hopes and plans for change. Hers, however, will resonate more with the body of public opinion that perceives the university as an ivory tower disconnected from the challenges with which the rest of the population grapple on a daily basis.
Like her predecessors, her challenge will be to motivate The UWI in meeting the challenge of change and in figuring out how to place its knowledge at the service of the country.
While this is often framed as an issue of marketing and communication, it is essentially a challenge of engagement, which is a far more demanding assignment.
If principal Antoine is to deliver on the mandate she has set herself, her tallest hurdle will be the culture of The UWI which is embedded in its governance system; in the values that set its pecking order of achievement, elevation and respect; and in its attitude to originality, non-conformity and difference, among other things.
The mandate to which she has pledged herself calls for transformational, not superficial change, which, if achieved, might well trigger the societal change that T&T needs.