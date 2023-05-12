Prioritise patron safety

Not wishing, but before the worst happens it would be wise for all involved in the safety and security of patrons at large entertainment events to deliberate on and execute any and all strategies to secure those who attend.
Last Saturday’s Redemption concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, while not the first to be oversubscribed, was a near-miss that raises a red flag for promoters, safety officials and patrons. It calls for urgent, proactive intervention.
What was meant to be a 5,900-capacity crowd at the premier reggae event turned into 14,000 in general admission alone, with a further 6,000 patrons turned away. It fell to Divisional Fire Prevention Officer Mukharji Rampersad to make a judgment call at midnight to turn away the thousands of ticket-holding patrons. By that time, fire officers were already treating patrons for heat exhaustion from being crushed into spaces that simply could not accommodate any more people.
According to Mr Rampersad, all sections of the concert venue were overcrowded—general admission, VIP and VVIP. The Fire Service approved paperwork from the promoters for almost 6,000 patrons, but ordered gates closed after more than 14,000 people had already entered the concert venue even though Mr Rampersad admitted that, in his assessment, 11,200 could have been safely accommodated.
The consequences could have been catastrophic.
Whether the Fire Service should be the lone emergency responder at these events is one question that opens the required conversation among all stakeholders. The rigour of the application and approval process, what checks are needed and when they are to be conducted prior to the event, and how to enforce zero tolerance for overcrowding and other risks to patrons are other topics that must be put squarely on the table.
Experienced promoters and the Promoters Association, an umbrella non-governmental advocacy organisation, must have patron safety at the top of its list of issues and lead the burgeoning industry on that priority. A concert with headliners like Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, Luciano, Anthony B and T&T’s Black Loyalty was sure to excite Caribbean music fans, demanding extra agility from its promoters. Earnings, at the end of the night, depend on the safety and enjoyment of ticket holders. To ensure that, there must be clear and proper standards for promoters that are just as evenly and properly enforced by relevant authorities.
Patrons have a legitimate expectation that they will be kept safe during large events. They are there to have fun. In reality, however, crowd surges and infrastructural accidents do occur, with often tragic outcomes. Public education focused on how to enhance one’s safety and that of friends while in a crowd is not the responsibility of one agency, but shared among promoters, their representatives and safety personnel.
That is a good place to begin proactive public safety.