Prioritise patron safety

Not wishing, but before the worst happens it would be wise for all involved in the safety and security of patrons at large entertainment events to deliberate on and execute any and all strategies to secure those who attend.

Last Saturday’s Redemption concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, while not the first to be oversubscribed, was a near-miss that raises a red flag for promoters, safety officials and patrons. It calls for urgent, proactive intervention.