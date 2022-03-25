Prisons boss must come again

Saturday Express Editorial

Not yet having quite settled into the job, the current acting Prisons Commissioner already has on his hands a scandal of gigantic proportions to begin dealing with.

Acting Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar now has to garner all the resources at his command to begin the search for ­answers after the remaining escapee from the five who effected the prison-break last weekend was found in the trunk of a vehicle said to have been rented by the Prison Service.

This puzzling development adds to the current mountain of ­investigations and enquiries now in progress, with one issue or the other, in the country’s public administration system.

We are far from coming to terms with the sporadic events of deadly attacks on prison officers, the most recent of which claimed the lives of two officers. A third officer was spared similar fate ­because of the assistance of an alert police officer.

Given the renewed sense of vigilance which ostensibly should have been in existence since those tragic events towards the end of 2021, last Sunday’s jailbreak is itself dumbfounding.

They had been able to free themselves by prising open a space in dormitory roofing at the Arouca prison.

By the time on-duty officers attended to the noise they reported hearing, five inmates had already escaped. This in and of itself must be interrogated extremely clinically, given the reasonable assumption in the public imagination that safety and security in that system would be at a premium.

The relative swiftness with which police officers were able to apprehend four of the five prison escapees is encouraging and comforting. That officers received information concerning the movement of the vehicle, in the trunk of which the fifth escapee was found hiding, is also to be positively acknowledged. As it turns out, the driver of the vehicle is said to be a relative of the man in the trunk. He would therefore be more than a key witness as to exactly what transpired in this latest crime drama involving the troubled prison service.

Acting Commissioner Ramoutar now has more on his hands than he appeared open to addressing. He cannot continue to insist, as we have reported him saying, that his only concern is the recapture of the escaped inmates.

There is here fresh indication of what appears to be a hollowing level of collaboration and collusion between prison officers and prisoners. In the context of the ongoing sporadic attacks on the lives of some officers—and members of their families, by extension—this latest development is all the more worrisome.

Acting Commissioner Ramoutar must lead in insisting that those under his charge co-operate fully with the police in unravelling this latest mystery. We cannot sufficiently stress the importance of holding to account those found responsible for, and culpable in, what has happened.

Corruption in the prison service, as in the Police Service, is a ­cancer that not only eats away at the justice system, but also puts lives at risk.

By the evasiveness of his initial responses concerning the recapture of escapee Seepersad, the acting Commissioner is in danger of having been found wanting. He must come better than that.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

How to make them grovel

How to make them grovel

This week, I looked at the film, 83, on Netflix: how India came to win the cricket World Cup, known as the Prudential Cup in those early years. For background, the first men’s World Cup was held in 1975, the ­inaugural international tournament for one-day matches.

Guess who won the first two.

Remember to breathe

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam is next Thursday. This is one very important exam, make no mistake about it.

Here are some tips:

• Learn how to study efficiently.

• Study early and in a constant place.

• Be fully prepared.

We need as many social workers as lawyers, doctors

It seems we are still stuck with a template of doctors and lawyers as the preferred professions for our top students. At least that is what is emerging when we look at the scholarships that are granted after the CAPE results.

Obviously, this could not be the absolute truth because the majority of students who shall be going to university may present the nation with different qualifications on graduation. Unfortunately, the narrative, as presented at the time when the academic accolades are awarded, still remains rather daunting. My problem is that I do not see students seeking undergraduate scholarships for such courses as social work.

Prisons boss must come again

Prisons boss must come again

Not yet having quite settled into the job, the current acting Prisons Commissioner already has on his hands a scandal of gigantic proportions to begin dealing with.

Acting Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar now has to garner all the resources at his command to begin the search for ­answers after the remaining escapee from the five who effected the prison-break last weekend was found in the trunk of a vehicle said to have been rented by the Prison Service.

Harness talents of outstanding retired principals

As a retired teacher with 37 years’ experience, I have wanted for a long time to circulate for discussion some ideas I have on our education system—but Covid got in the way.

I was much impressed by several articles by Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, especially his contribution, “Suffer the little children”, because many of his ideas and suggestions support my own.

Admittedly, I may not be as qualified as he is, but I do think what I would like to suggest has some value.

Leadership, not old talk

Leadership, not old talk

Political picong is a perennial crowd favourite, but it has its time, place and target.

On Tuesday night most viewers may have been too convulsed with laughter by the Prime Minister’s mocking of Senator Wade Mark’s voice at the People’s National Movement’s public meeting to remind themselves about the insensitivity of laughing at a person’s voice and manner of speech.