Prisons boss must come again

It seems we are still stuck with a template of doctors and lawyers as the preferred professions for our top students. At least that is what is emerging when we look at the scholarships that are granted after the CAPE results.

Obviously, this could not be the absolute truth because the majority of students who shall be going to university may present the nation with different qualifications on graduation. Unfortunately, the narrative, as presented at the time when the academic accolades are awarded, still remains rather daunting. My problem is that I do not see students seeking undergraduate scholarships for such courses as social work.