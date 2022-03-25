Prisons boss must come again

Not yet having quite settled into the job, the current acting Prisons Commissioner already has on his hands a scandal of gigantic proportions to begin dealing with.
Acting Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar now has to garner all the resources at his command to begin the search for answers after the remaining escapee from the five who effected the prison-break last weekend was found in the trunk of a vehicle said to have been rented by the Prison Service.
This puzzling development adds to the current mountain of investigations and enquiries now in progress, with one issue or the other, in the country’s public administration system.
We are far from coming to terms with the sporadic events of deadly attacks on prison officers, the most recent of which claimed the lives of two officers. A third officer was spared similar fate because of the assistance of an alert police officer.
Given the renewed sense of vigilance which ostensibly should have been in existence since those tragic events towards the end of 2021, last Sunday’s jailbreak is itself dumbfounding.
They had been able to free themselves by prising open a space in dormitory roofing at the Arouca prison.
By the time on-duty officers attended to the noise they reported hearing, five inmates had already escaped. This in and of itself must be interrogated extremely clinically, given the reasonable assumption in the public imagination that safety and security in that system would be at a premium.
The relative swiftness with which police officers were able to apprehend four of the five prison escapees is encouraging and comforting. That officers received information concerning the movement of the vehicle, in the trunk of which the fifth escapee was found hiding, is also to be positively acknowledged. As it turns out, the driver of the vehicle is said to be a relative of the man in the trunk. He would therefore be more than a key witness as to exactly what transpired in this latest crime drama involving the troubled prison service.
Acting Commissioner Ramoutar now has more on his hands than he appeared open to addressing. He cannot continue to insist, as we have reported him saying, that his only concern is the recapture of the escaped inmates.
There is here fresh indication of what appears to be a hollowing level of collaboration and collusion between prison officers and prisoners. In the context of the ongoing sporadic attacks on the lives of some officers—and members of their families, by extension—this latest development is all the more worrisome.
Acting Commissioner Ramoutar must lead in insisting that those under his charge co-operate fully with the police in unravelling this latest mystery. We cannot sufficiently stress the importance of holding to account those found responsible for, and culpable in, what has happened.
Corruption in the prison service, as in the Police Service, is a cancer that not only eats away at the justice system, but also puts lives at risk.
By the evasiveness of his initial responses concerning the recapture of escapee Seepersad, the acting Commissioner is in danger of having been found wanting. He must come better than that.