Probe entire highway project

Until Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley invoked its existence on Friday, many might have forgotten about the commission of enquiry into the State’s $500 million acquisition of lands along the highway extension to Point Fortin.
Since its appointment three years ago, the enquiry chaired by Justice Sebastian Ventour has shown no public sign of life. In March, attorney Reginald Armour, SC, who was to support the CoE, was appointed attorney general, presumably leaving a vacancy to be filled. Perhaps Covid got in its way.
However, on Friday, following an arbitration ruling that State-owned National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) must pay over $800 million for wrongful termination of the highway construction contract signed with Brazilian firm Construtora OAS, the Government seized on the Ventour commission as an alternative avenue for challenging amendments to the contract.
The Government’s decision to bring the amendments to the Nidco-OAS contract on the eve of the 2015 general election under the Ventour enquiry is an interesting development, which again raises questions about the legal advice in terminating the contract in the first place.
This newspaper holds that the entire matter of the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway to Point Fortin should be the subject of a commission of enquiry, and that the Government had erred in limiting the initial scope of the ventour enquiry to the sole issue of land acquisition.
Without prejudice to Nidco’s appeal of the arbitration ruling, it would seem that the bothersome political questions regarding the contract amendments, as raised by Dr Rowley, are more validly the subject of a commission of enquiry than an arbitration panel dealing in strict contract law.
From day one, the OAS contract was the source of public disquiet. One year into the administration of the People’s Partnership government, with the financing for the highway plagued by doubt, then-Works Minister Jack Warner countered “detractors” with a public hand-over of a replica cheque for $1.5 billion to then-Nidco president Dr Carson Charles, proudly declaring the money had come from “our own resources” and had not been borrowed.
As preliminary work began on the highway, the name OAS, parent company of Construtora OAS, was being called in what has been deemed the world’s biggest corruption case. Dubbed “Operation Car Wash”, OAS was among several Brazilian firms accused of using Brazil’s state-owned oil company, Petrobras, to filter bribes to a large number of public officials in exchange for bloated contracts.
The judicial restructuring of OAS, which was presented as the basis for amending the Nidco contract, was forced upon the company after Brazilian prosecutors accused the firm of corruption, resulting in its loss of access to capital markets. The company denied the charges. However, unable to refinance its operations, OAS was forced to file for bankruptcy protection in March 2015.
Every aspect of the $7.2 billion highway extension, including the $2 billion price escalation, the OAS contract, land acquisitions, among others, should be placed under public investigation.
However, the question is can the Ventour commission be activated for a mission of such scope?