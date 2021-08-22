Probe gun licence system

The time has come for a comprehensive and independent review of the new system for the application and approval of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
For over a year and a half this newspaper has been investigating numerous allegations of corruption surrounding FUL approvals. In the process, we have turned up disturbing evidence of a network of interests with tentacles extending from the upper echelons of the Police Service to lower level officers and to certain firearm dealers and operators of gun ranges.
These developments coincide with the scrapping of the old FUL approval system by Commissioner Gary Griffith who, in one of his earliest decisions after taking office in 2018, introduced a new system designed to fast-track approvals.
Other worrying issues have also emerged.
Thanks to the Coast Guard’s recent interception of a yacht, attention has also turned to the number and calibre of guns being approved for certain individuals by the TTPS. In addition, concerns about the training qualification of licensees have been brought into focus by a series of accidental gun self-injuries by licensed firearm users.
While the old system for granting FULs was clearly inefficient with a massive backlog of applications pending for years, the new system has brought new problems around which an entirely new industry has sprouted, seemingly without the required checks and balances. The numbers speak for themselves.
According to Commissioner Griffith, roughly 400 firearms were issued a year prior to 2018. By contrast, the new system has triggered a rush for permits, with an estimated 50,000 applications a year. Over the past three years, the number of permit approvals has quadrupled from 400 per year to roughly 1,600 with a total of 5,000 being approved over the last three years, according to Commissioner Griffith. In response to the lucrative gun business opportunity, over 50 new businesses intending to deal in firearms were registered between October 2019 and July 2021, according to an investigative report in yesterday’s Sunday Express. The report noted that several of these businesses are donors which have signed on to the “I Support Our Service” (ISOS) programme of the TTPS, which Commissioner Griffith and his wife, Nicole launched in 2019.
In a statement issued last week the TTPS sought to debunk the perception that the increase in approval of FULs was fuelling owner negligence and crime by stating that none of the firearms for which permits were granted under the new system had been misplaced or lost or been used to commit a crime. It is not clear how the commissioner could be categorical in stating this since a misplaced weapon might not be reported and a gun used in a crime might not leave evidence for tracing.
However, the issue goes beyond whether the FULs being approved involve guns which are being stolen for use in committing crimes. The core issue is whether the new current system has enough checks and balances to prevent abuse and entrenched corruption.
If the authorities choose to close their eyes to the obvious red flags presenting themselves, the price to be paid will be high.