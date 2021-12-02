Probe prisoner complaints

The contrasting stories coming out of Building 13 at the Maximum Security Prison are worrying enough to warrant a full and independent enquiry.
The casual dismissal of prisoner complaints by Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan is unacceptable, and reveals an unhealthy attitude at the highest level of the prison system.
No matter what Commissioner Pulchan may think about remand prisoner Rajaee Ali, one would expect that a formal letter of complaint from any prisoner would be investigated promptly and not prejudged.
Something dangerous appears to be brewing between officers and their charges at Building 13, which demands urgent action. From the perspective of both Commissioner Pulchan and the Prison Officers Association, the murder of prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones within the space of 72 hours in this past week is linked to threats from prisoners incarcerated in Building 13. At a news conference on Tuesday, the POA contextualised the officers’ killing as part of a prisoner plot to kill 13 officers by Christmas. That night, gunmen discharged bullets into the home of a third officer.
Yesterday, attorneys for Ali released details of a letter sent to them by him, in which Ali accused officers of playing the victim card while engaging in prisoner harassment, humiliation, deprivation and acts of cruelty.
Whatever the truth in either of these very different narratives, it will not be ascertained by any rush to judgment or assumptions, but by solid police work. While the police investigate the killings of officers Serrette and Jones, Commissioner Pulchan and his team should be taking steps to ensure the security of officers, prisoners and the prison itself, and to disrupt any nefarious plan being concocted from inside the prison walls. At the same time, it is the commissioner’s responsibility to ensure that prisoners’ rights are not violated, and that protocols regarding the treatment of prisoners are observed.
This newspaper shares many of the concerns expressed yesterday by the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) regarding the conditions under which prisoners exist in this country.
We cannot bury our heads in the sand about the horrors endured by prisoners in Remand Yard where the presumption of innocence is treated as some quaint absurdity.
The CCHR noted the authorities’ failure over three years to fill the vacancy in the office of the Inspector of Prisons, as required under Section 19 (1) and (3) of the Prisons Act, Chapter 13:01. With officers and prisoners now squaring off, the lack of an Inspector deprives the prison service of a critical asset for defusing internal crises.
Whether or not the killings of officers Serrette and Jones are connected to prisoners at Building 13, the developing situation calls for separate responses—one being the police investigation, and the other an investigation into prisoner complaints.
In terms of the latter, we note the call by the CCHR to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds for independent monitoring to verify the treatment of prisoners and the conditions of the prisons. We see no reason why Minister Hinds would not accept with alacrity the CCHR’s offer to conduct such an exercise.