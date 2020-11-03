Probe this police failure

Yet another police case that opened with a bang has now closed with a whimper, leaving behind questions of police inefficiency and culpability in arrests that succeed only in shaming individuals without delivering an iota of justice.
Roughly seven months ago, news of the arrest of 16 persons attending a party at a guest house in St Ann’s went viral across the region. “T&T CoP busts Covid-19 party”, blared one headline. Images of women and men lined up without respect for social-distancing protocols, hands up against a wall with backs to camera, provided context to a report that Police Commissioner Gary Griffith had led a midnight raid by officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT). They arrived in “unmarked” cars, in response to “intelligence” that 50 businessmen were to attend a party there. A report later issued by the T&T Police Service said 16 persons were found “displaying no form of social distancing, involving Spanish-speaking women conducting lewd dancing and all breaching the regulations” limiting public assembly to five persons.
In addition to photos, videos of the young women being questioned, some with faces to the camera, were released on social media. Commissioner Griffith theorised that the majority of businessmen hadn’t turned up because the promoters had been spooked by a marked police vehicle in the area. Reports of “Venezuelan women” among the arrested added salaciousness and spice to the bust.
Six months, three weeks and several hearings later, the case has been thrown out because the police had not even done the basic task of providing details of the offence to the defence, or forwarded the requisite file with the charge and evidence to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Commissioner Griffith must explain this abject failure of the TTPS in this simplest of cases which has achieved nothing but wasted valuable court time, racked up the defendants’ legal bills, and wasted the time of its own officers who had to keep going to court to plead for extra time. Worst of all, the police handling of the case undermined the cause of justice.
Admittedly, in seeking an explanation, we may be applying a different standard of success from the commissioner’s. Making headlines for leading the first Covid-19 bust in T&T may have been the standard for success for a police commissioner who conducts his career in a media blitz, covered in the glory of a crusader. However, reducing the justice system to shaming and naming offends everything Trinidad and Tobago stands for, and should be vehemently resisted.
This case should have been dispatched in short order. Magistrate Sarah De Silva herself acknowledged the failure of the police to comply with the Criminal Procedure Rules requiring details of the offence to be disclosed before even the first hearing. This, despite several hearings.
“The prosecution has shown no regard for the court’s direction. Not even an iota of information that it is ready for trial,” she declared, in throwing out the case against the 12 accused.
The handling of this case by the police demands more than an explanation from Commissioner Griffith. It requires an investigation.