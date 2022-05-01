Probing police

The fact that 106 police killings dating from January 2019 to now are under investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is staggering.
Whether the number reflects an actual increase in fatal police shootings, or is the result of greater public willingness to file complaints, growing public confidence in the PCA or the PCA’s own willingness to initiate investigations, would require more than bald figures. However, it underscores the PCA’s importance as an independent authority with the power to hold the police to account.
It also raises the question of why it took 48 years after Independence for our elected officials to effect a constitutional check on the abuse of police power.
It is to the PCA’s credit that it is increasingly proactive in initiating investigations rather than waiting for complaints to be filed. According to its 2020 annual report, over the decade of its existence the number of PCA-initiated investigations grew from a mere three in its first year of operation to 671 complaints by the end of September 2020. Of these, 122 were initiated in the year between October 2019 and September 2020.
Interestingly, 76 per cent of the complaints in these PCA-initiated investigations were generated by newspaper reports. We see this as a vindication of print journalism which is so often the target of police hostility for seeking out and reporting civilian witness accounts of police killings.
The PCA’s 2020 annual report contains some useful data that should alert both the public and police authorities about trouble spots within the police service.
For the year under review, almost a quarter of the complaints, 23 per cent, involved alleged incidents in the Northern Police Division with the single largest number, 24 per cent, at the St Joseph Police Station, followed by Arouca (20 per cent) and Arima (16 per cent). Moving down the line, other police stations topping complaint incident reports within their respective divisions were Chaguanas (Central); Besson Street (Port of Spain); Princes Town (Southern); Morvant (North-Western); Sangre Grande (Eastern); Four Roads (Western); Point Fortin (South-Western) and Scarborough (Tobago).
By far, the majority of complaints were against male officers at the rank of constable. The number of alleged male victims in the complaints far exceeded females with a ratio of 68:29 per cent, with the majority in the 21-42 age group. Misbehaviour in public office, assault, fatal and non-fatal shootings resulting in death or serious injury, and fraud and corruption were the most prevalent allegations against officers.
While every killing deserves thorough investigation and appropriate justice, the investigation of police killings must ensure that not only is justice served but that it is seen to be done. Aligning facts and public perception is an imperative if the police service is to enjoy public trust. When public confidence in the police service is undermined, whether validly or not, the entire edifice on which the administration of justice rests is threatened.
We encourage the PCA to stay the course and continue building on its work, and urge the Government and the Parliament to further buttress these efforts with the resources and legislative scope to get the job done expeditiously.