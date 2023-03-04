Problem bigger than school, parents

Sunday Express Editorial

It goes without saying that parents have primary ­responsibility for their children and should be made to account for their ­actions. However, as a society, we should be able to recognise the difference between individual failings and societal breakdown, each of which requires its own unique response.

Yes, parents should be hauled in for every act of violence committed by their children at school. However, the scale of the problem indicates that what we have on our hands is a problem of youth violence, not simply school violence. The problem shows up more dramatically in schools because schools are the single largest catchment of children and because school violence stands out starkly in an environment assumed to be ­disciplined.

We just have to imagine the kind of parents that today’s angry and aggressive youth will grow up to be in order to appreciate why so many parents are failing at their primary responsibility to nurture and bring up their children as physically, mentally, socially and spiritually healthy beings.

Parental failure as an influential factor in youth deviance did not start with today’s generation of parents, so let us not feign shock. Indeed, we are today reaping the whirlwind of the wind sown from as far back as 50 years ago in the deep dysfunction of a mass education system copied and pasted from the colonial education system. In the decades since, no government has demonstrated any serious attempt to transform the edu­cation system and make it relevant to the lives of the people and the country that it should be designed to serve.

As dangerous and disruptive as violence in schools may be, focusing on violence as a school problem misses the teenagers arrested for robberies and other crimes, the youth gravitating towards gangs or tuning out through drugs, sex and other forms of escape. While the rage erupting within school walls is disturbing and seems unnatural, it is an extension of what lies outside those walls.

Because the forces that fuel youth rage and render children ill-equipped for negotiating differences may also affect academic progress, the exam-based school-selection process increases the risk of physically aggressive pupils being streamed and concentrated into certain schools. Logic would suggest that these schools should have the most skilled and inspirational teachers and counsellors, and be equipped with a range of extra-curricular resources for channelling fury and frustration into joy and achievement. However, the historical privileging of academic work and success doesn’t leave much room for targeted approaches customised to pupil interest and need.

The model of one-size-fits-all inevitably fails most. Even the International Monetary Fund has had to come to terms with this fact. A more targeted approach would create an educational universe of excellence with some schools renowned for producing academic stars; some for honing geniuses in all expressive arts; some famed for training sporting champions, and so on. All would be grounded in life skills informed by experiential education.

Within this universe, there would be resources for parental support to break the cycle of violence that has brought T&T to its current state of social crisis.

It is opportunity for individual fulfilment that makes a nation progress. Human rights and freedoms must therefore remain supreme and democracy paramount. This requires nurturing, deepening and “eternal vigilance” against usurpers always lurking, inside and outside. Dictators are despicable. They always eventually visit des­truction on nations and humanity.

A disgusting exchange of sly political innuendos erupted and similar exchanges between politicians continued all last week over the possible identity of “senior Government officials” allegedly involved in human trafficking activity in Trinidad and Tobago.

The highest level of leadership in the two main political parties—PNM and UNC—participated in these exchanges, the purpose of which was to try to convince the public that it is their opponent’s officials to whom the US State Department is referring in a 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report.

It is opportunity for individual fulfilment that makes a nation progress. Human rights and freedoms must therefore remain supreme and democracy paramount. This requires nurturing, deepening and “eternal vigilance” against usurpers always lurking, inside and outside. Dictators are despicable. They always eventually visit des­truction on nations and humanity.

The dizzying pace at which politicians who have promoted themselves as contenders for top positions in Government see things fall apart around them is an ominous collapse of a poli­tical system that seems to have been built to secure the ruling elites.

Between 1921 and 1925, the year of Sun Yat-sen’s death, Eugene Chen was on top of his game. He was described as “Sun Yat-sen’s personal representative and spokesman in Shanghai” while the US Consul General in Shanghai described him as “one of the ablest, if not the most able, of Chinese political writers”. (Look Lai, West Meets East.)