Problem bigger than school, parents

A disgusting exchange of sly political innuendos erupted and similar exchanges between politicians continued all last week over the possible identity of “senior Government officials” allegedly involved in human trafficking activity in Trinidad and Tobago.

The highest level of leadership in the two main political parties—PNM and UNC—participated in these exchanges, the purpose of which was to try to convince the public that it is their opponent’s officials to whom the US State Department is referring in a 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report.