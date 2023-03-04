Problem bigger than school, parents

It goes without saying that parents have primary responsibility for their children and should be made to account for their actions. However, as a society, we should be able to recognise the difference between individual failings and societal breakdown, each of which requires its own unique response.
Yes, parents should be hauled in for every act of violence committed by their children at school. However, the scale of the problem indicates that what we have on our hands is a problem of youth violence, not simply school violence. The problem shows up more dramatically in schools because schools are the single largest catchment of children and because school violence stands out starkly in an environment assumed to be disciplined.
We just have to imagine the kind of parents that today’s angry and aggressive youth will grow up to be in order to appreciate why so many parents are failing at their primary responsibility to nurture and bring up their children as physically, mentally, socially and spiritually healthy beings.
Parental failure as an influential factor in youth deviance did not start with today’s generation of parents, so let us not feign shock. Indeed, we are today reaping the whirlwind of the wind sown from as far back as 50 years ago in the deep dysfunction of a mass education system copied and pasted from the colonial education system. In the decades since, no government has demonstrated any serious attempt to transform the education system and make it relevant to the lives of the people and the country that it should be designed to serve.
As dangerous and disruptive as violence in schools may be, focusing on violence as a school problem misses the teenagers arrested for robberies and other crimes, the youth gravitating towards gangs or tuning out through drugs, sex and other forms of escape. While the rage erupting within school walls is disturbing and seems unnatural, it is an extension of what lies outside those walls.
Because the forces that fuel youth rage and render children ill-equipped for negotiating differences may also affect academic progress, the exam-based school-selection process increases the risk of physically aggressive pupils being streamed and concentrated into certain schools. Logic would suggest that these schools should have the most skilled and inspirational teachers and counsellors, and be equipped with a range of extra-curricular resources for channelling fury and frustration into joy and achievement. However, the historical privileging of academic work and success doesn’t leave much room for targeted approaches customised to pupil interest and need.
The model of one-size-fits-all inevitably fails most. Even the International Monetary Fund has had to come to terms with this fact. A more targeted approach would create an educational universe of excellence with some schools renowned for producing academic stars; some for honing geniuses in all expressive arts; some famed for training sporting champions, and so on. All would be grounded in life skills informed by experiential education.
Within this universe, there would be resources for parental support to break the cycle of violence that has brought T&T to its current state of social crisis.