Problem of the newly homeless

Monday’s discussion on urban renewal threw a much-needed spotlight on the problem of homelessness. However, while the focus was on the Port of Spain population, homelessness needs to be recognised now as a national impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All over the country are signs that homelessness is on the increase. In parks, sidewalks, alleyways and other public spaces, the clusters are growing. Many are elderly persons hugging a bag of their worldly possessions. Anecdotal evidence indicates that more families are also on the streets, having been evicted for non-payment of rent. Some of their stories have been featured by this newspaper in recent weeks.

Logic would suggest that the authorities be prepared to respond to an expanding problem of homelessness. As recession conditions force individuals and families to adjust downwards, those who were already on the margin are likely to fall through the cracks.

The newly homeless are in a different category from some of the homeless seen in Port of Spain. In the case of the latter, many have been living on the street for years and are wise to its ways. They have learned to fend for themselves and are prepared to live by their wits. The newly homeless, on the other hand, are mostly victims of eviction for non-payment of rent or mortgage. Many are families. With the problem likely to increase, the Social Displacement Unit of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services should be proactive in working more closely with local government bodies to identify homeless persons throughout the country and reach out to them. No one should be living on the streets because they cannot afford rent.

Implicit in the Socially Displaced Persons Act, 2000, is the view of the homeless as vagrants. Indeed, the very first duty of the Social Displacement Unit, as stated by the act, is the “co-ordinating and monitoring of the voluntary and involuntary removal of socially displaced persons from the streets and other public places”.

However, what Trinidad and Tobago is beginning to experience now is not vagrancy, but the fall-out from recession-related loss of housing. Unless dealt with swiftly, this situation can degenerate and compound the problem of vagrancy.

Now, more than ever, the State should be strengthening its relationship with non-governmental and community organisations which, being on the ground, are in a position to detect cases of social need early, especially those affecting children, women and the elderly who are among the most vulnerable.

It is heart-breaking to see elderly women holding on to their few possessions and trying to get a night’s sleep in a park or an alleyway, fearful of the predators on the prowl.

Even under the best assumptions for a Covid-19 vaccine, Trinidad and Tobago may be facing at least another six to eight months of an economy reeling under pandemic conditions, unrelieved even by the usual Carnival economy. For individuals and families without the benefit of a fixed income, the road ahead is likely to get even more rough. Mitigating action now will prevent worse later.

On August 30 this year, in what was for some the immediate afterglow of the results of the general election on August 10, and the depression for others, our attention was called to an event at St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies.

Organic chemistry is definitely a difficult course for a biology major, but if it’s one thing my then-lecturer, current Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly taught me, it’s that you can have the same building blocks, but how you put them together can completely change the physical and chemical properties of the compound.

We the electorate are given the opportunity to cast our votes and stain our index finger to put a government of our choice in power. It is our democratic right to have a representative in Parliament seek the people’s interest in all of the 41 constituencies.

I was indeed pleasantly surprised with our Prime Minister’s vision with regard to revitalising our capital city. Many people liken the word “capital” to wealth in the form of money or other assets.

The Prime Minister, in this instance, was referring to our capital—the city or town that functions as the seat of government and administrative centre of a country or region. Suffice it to say that both meanings are interrelated.

It is my considered opinion that Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be victorious five to one (or more) against Vasant Bharath for leadership of the UNC.

In politics nothing succeeds but success itself, and the UNC leadership is in transition—thus 95 per cent of the sitting UNC members of Parliament will publicly support the status quo, and this simply means that at this point in time, Kamla Persad-Bissessar will be entrenched as leader of the UNC for the next three years.