Professor Selwyn Ryan was a rare academic who placed his training at the service of the public. Through his weekly columns in this newspaper Dr Ryan became a household name.
After beginning his newspaper columns and writings in the Guardian in 1972, he shifted camp to the Express in April 1976, and spent the better part of the next 41 years as a weekly contributor to this newspaper. His columns were part of the staple in our Sunday Express, and he was the go-to sage on any and everything having to do with the people and our politics, both locally and regionally.
With his expertise in political science, we pioneered scientific polling, first known as the Ryan Poll and later as the SARA Poll, acronym for St Augustine Research Associates. His work brought a dynamism not only to national political commentary but to national politics. As elections approached, the public would wait anxiously for their copies of the Sunday Express, eager to find out “what the Ryan poll saying”.
Depending on the findings, he would be celebrated and demonised by politicians and their supporters, both of which he enjoyed in equal measure. Not everyone agreed with his methodology but he was always open to feedback and never cowed by those who sought to undermine his credibility. While he taught at the St Augustine campus of The University of the West Indies, the entire country was his classroom. He was the quintessential public intellectual.
Through his many books chronicling current political events, he has left a record for future generations to learn about and understand the political forces that have helped to shape their lives and world.
He wrote some 25 publications, capturing the essence of the social, political and economic lives of people, not just in Trinidad and Tobago, but also across the region to some extent.
Some of these include the following: Race and Nationalism in Trinidad and Tobago; The Disillusioned Electorate; I; Winner Takes All; and Deadlock, the virtual and then actual electoral stalemates we experienced in the period 1995-2001.
Before that, he was out front after the Muslimeen assault on the Parliament and the attempted coup, July 27, 1990 and the six-day siege which followed, until the surrender. His work on this moment in our time was titled The Muslimeen Grab for Power. At a forum in Port of Spain organised by the Caribbean Studies Association in 2006, he provided a teaser to his Magnum Opus on the life and times of Dr Eric Williams, arguing that Williams was bipolar. That publication, 842 pages in total, was titled Eric Williams—The Myth and the Man. It was described as a distillation of research and writings which spanned four decades.
On radio and television programmes, he gave of his time, his insights and his studied perspectives freely and widely, here and across the region. In an appreciation of his work, noted historian Prof Bridget Brereton described Ryan as an “Author of Record”. He once told a reporter that at its height, he spent hours every day just gathering and saving newspaper clippings for future use and reference.
While teaching at the University of Makerere in Kampala, Uganda, he developed a close friendship with the then president, Milton Obote. Both men shared personal correspondence, some of which is captured in his final publication Ryan Recalls. He also served on more than one Constitution Commission, and was Chair of the Public Utilities Commission.
We are all indebted to him, this newspaper moreso. To his wife Jan, his children and other loved ones, we express our deepest condolences.