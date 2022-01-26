Project headaches

From the massive billion-dollar construction of the Central Block of the Port of Spain General Hospital to the collapse of a section of the Mosquito Creek road and the repair of the Beetham sinkhole, Government projects are not faring very well these days.
Each of these projects has been afflicted by problems resulting in delays, increased cost and, in the case of Mosquito Creek and Beetham, significant public frustration.
The hospital expansion project is a good example of the challenges faced by the pandemic-hit construction sector, with the cost of materials and shipping increasing by the week, problems of supply and Covid-related work stoppages. The resulting unpredictability and instability make it difficult to pin hopes for an economic recovery on the construction sector.
The 540-bed expansion of the antiquated Port of Spain General Hospital, which is an important investment in the public health sector, has been thrown into limbo by Shanghai Construction’s decision to terminate its contract amid differences with project manager UDeCOTT. Given Shanghai’s very long and deep involvement in the State construction sector, this is a surprising move which could be interpreted as a case of hardball negotiations over which party should shoulder the price escalations that have hit the project. Depending on how much of its back is against the wall, UDeCOTT may have to negotiate its way to a settlement with Shanghai or bring in a new construction company, which may be the more complicated and expensive option with the risk of even further delaying the project.
With the future of the project up in the air and still dependent on the outcome of negotiations between UDeCOTT and Shanghai Construction, the Government is unlikely to be precise about key details such as cost and the delivery schedule. However, it has a responsibility to be forthright in updating the country on developments affecting this major project instead of being reactive in addressing issues only under Opposition criticism.
While the Central Block project is the most expensive, the Mosquito Creek road collapse and the Beetham sewage-spewing sinkhole are the more scandalous. Between them they provide graphic illustrations of the disastrous management and lack of accountability in State-funded projects for which the public pays the price, both in cash and service.
Both cases raise serious concerns about the quality of professional expertise and management oversight.
Instead of deflecting, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan should be reading the riot act to the contractors on the Mosquito Creek project, unless, of course, his ministry is compromised on the issue. It is important that the problem be addressed at source and not by some cosmetic solution that will fall apart under the first stress.
Meanwhile, with the Beetham sinkhole repair project set to miss Monday’s promised completion date, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales offered up some grandstanding during a public tour of projects on Tuesday which carefully avoided Beetham itself.
Instead of loud charges of sabotage, a simple apology for yet another delay would have gone a longer way with a community that has been living with the stench of sewage for months.