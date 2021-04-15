Promising policing pledges

Several steps in the right direction were announced yesterday by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. For a public that has long been clamouring for these initiatives, the real issue now is when and how.
We are heartened to learn that the commissioner has met with firearms dealers and operators of firearm ranges and appears to have secured their buy-in on bringing greater control and order to the firearm and arms-related industry. As exposed by a recent Sunday Express investigative report, privately-owned gun ranges are popping up throughout the country without the benefit of a modern regulatory framework. The firearms business, which has largely operated under the radar, drew much attention to itself when one business published a full-page newspaper advertisement promoting various types of guns for sale. Because firearms dealerships have been historically low-profile, the ad was viewed by many as a shocking indication that the society’s relationship to guns had crossed a new and worrying threshold.
In reality, the gun business, both legal and illegal, has long been a thriving business in this country and is overdue for a modern regulatory framework that is holistic in scope.
In this regard, the proposed rationalisation and streamlining of the application process for firearm user’s licences and the elimination of corruption among police officers in granting licences are also to be welcomed. We note Commissioner Griffith’s repeated call for the establishment of a gun court for dealing strictly with gun crime and look forward to seeing how the idea progresses to the point of legislation. In this, we can learn from the experience of Jamaica which set a Caribbean precedent in 1974 in establishing a Gun Court.
Another welcome news item was the commissioner’s announcement that 1,500 body cameras have been ordered for the Police Service although the disclosure that 500 were already in service would have left a lot of people scratching their heads. If these cameras are being used, the public has so far seen no evidence of them. The only video evidence that gets into the public domain is that taken by private citizens anxious to disprove police accounts of arrests and police killings.
The news that the Police Service is inching towards a locally-based facility for DNA analysis would be more enthusiastically embraced if we hadn’t heard it before. However, we would like to hope that newly-minted Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob will finally bring this one home to take T&T policing out of the dark ages.
Notable in yesterday’s news conference was Commissioner Griffith’s acknowledgment of the high cost being levied by rogue officers on the TTPS and taxpayers. While it was not his first reference to these elements, it was nonetheless a change from his usual championing of officers whose actions come in for public criticism. Even the most cursory reading of the news would show the preponderance of officers being arrested, charged and convicted of serious crimes.
If any or all of these plans ever come to fruition, they would go a long way to building much-needed public confidence in the Police Service.