Prosecution failures

It is to the credit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Judiciary that two recent cases involving alleged human trafficking and prostitution went from arrest to resolution in under five years. The manner of resolution, however, exposes elementary gaps in the prosecution of these matters, thereby emboldening criminal minds and heightening the insecurity of an already near-hysterical population.
Last month, Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle dismissed charges against four men accused of trafficking a 15-year-old Venezuelan girl to Trinidad, buying her for $2,000 and sexually exploiting her in a Diego Martin house until her rescue in October 2019. The reason, publicised in detail by the Judiciary, was that the child victim could not be located and insufficient steps were taken by the investigating police constable to find her. The four accused walked free.
Two days ago, 43 out of 44 charges related to aiding and abetting prostitution of young Venezuelan women and operating a brothel were dropped, leaving two accused illegal immigrants facing only a money laundering charge and in receipt of bail. The reason, again, was the absence of the four victims and the possible approval of the State in their departure from T&T.
Sexual exploitation of girls and women is a common feature of migration flows globally. Migrant populations are obviously more vulnerable to human traffickers; female migrants suffer the additional vulnerability of gender-based violence while in strange lands living in especially precarious economic situations. These are facts appreciated by and focused on by all relevant organisations.
The United Nations International Organisation for Migration (UNIOM) estimates that one in five Venezuelans recently arrived in countries of the Caribbean and Central America is exploited. In T&T there are persistent stories of survival sex, sexual exploitation, assault, and sex trafficking. With few financial resources and limited opportunities to work, survival sex is often the only option for migrant women and children.
One expects that these and other facts were considered by the Government in 2019 when it registered Venezuelan nationals for temporary stay and work. In drafting its Venezuelan Registration Migrant Policy ahead of the 2019 documentation of Venezuelans fleeing economic crisis in their home country, one would expect that the increased opportunities for human trafficking and sexual exploitation would have been considered, and a multi-agency law enforcement and support response also activated.
Protocols for investigation, arrest and prosecution of these offences are a must. Failure to successfully arrest and prosecute offenders is the reason this country sits uncomfortably in the Tier 2 watchlist of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2022. Failed prosecution of alleged offenders in the two latest cases of human trafficking and prostitution exposes some basic gaps in the prosecution of offenders that would be resolved by strict protocols, foresight and institutional collaboration.
The society, daily battered into submission by criminal acts visited indiscriminately upon people and property, searching for a ray of hope in these arrests, sees further reasons for resignation.