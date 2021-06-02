Protect non-Covid system, too

The decision to re-assign Point Fortin’s two hospitals to the care and treatment of Covid-19 patients while leaving the community of over 30,000 people bereft of emergency health facilities was short-sighted and shabby on the part of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
A woman should not have had to deliver her baby in a parked car on the roadside for the authorities to see their mistake.
The speed with which Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards was able to get Heritage Petroleum to agree to make the former Petrotrin Medical Facility available to the community for accident and emergency cases underscores the lack of thought that went into the SWRHA decision.
We acknowledge the pressure that would have been on the SWRHA to find bed space when Covid-19 began exploding in the south-western region last month. With the entire parallel system buckling, every RHA was frantically trying to bring into play whatever resources it could. Given the scale of the problem, the SWRHA’s decision to re-assign, first, the old Point Fortin Area Hospital and then the new Point Fortin Hospital was understandable. However, the SWRHA’s decision to commandeer Point Fortin’s two hospitals without, at the very least, putting something in place for emergency cases within the district seems shockingly casual about the community’s need for healthcare, especially given the potential availability of Heritage’s medical facility.
What this issue also shows up is the disconnect in communication between the SWRHA and representatives for Point Fortin at both the national and local government levels.
We are thankful that within the constrained conditions of being in a car parked on the roadside, Cap-de-Ville resident Christene Arjoon successfully delivered her baby. However, things could have gone the other way if she had experienced complications while trying to get to the San Fernando General Hospital or Siparia Health Facility.
It is now to be hoped that the Petrotrin facility will come on stream within days, as promised by MP Kennedy.
In the meantime, the SWRHA needs to move urgently to address the concerns of nurses at the Point Fortin hospitals as reported, in this newspaper yesterday. Indeed, all RHAs need to pay close attention to the conditions under which nurses are working.
As the pillars on which the health system stands, the nurses of the nation are owed a special debt of gratitude for their heroic service since Covid-19 showed up on our doorstep over a year ago. Few would have imagined that almost 15 months later, their responsibilities would have intensified in a pandemic that is now claiming multiple lives and infecting hundreds of people on a daily basis. At the beginning of June last year, T&T seemed Covid-free with a spell free from infections and deaths. A year later, we are in its throes.
Given that the insulation of the parallel system from the traditional health system has been breached, there is an urgent need to bolster the latter to prevent its further weakening and possible collapse. As the core health system on which the entire population depends, its human and other resources must be shored up at all costs.