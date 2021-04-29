Protect the vulnerable

The three-week lockdown from today has come as no surprise, given the dramatic upward spiral in Covid-19 cases. Two successive days of record-breaking numbers of positive cases were enough to prove that Trinidad and Tobago is on the wrong side of a steep curve that is likely to get worse before it gets better.
If there is any issue to be taken with the Government’s decision to shut down certain business and operations, it would be that it should have come earlier to stand a better chance of disrupting the exponential spread which was already evident before the Easter holidays.
Although tough, it is also not a hard lockdown. There are grey areas that could create room for the virus to create havoc, and we wait to see how these are addressed in the actual regulations. Although Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the aim is to stop people from moving around, he avoided the curfew option which is used by other Caricom countries to manage public activity.
With so many people being asked to sacrifice so much, it is imperative that this new round of restrictions be effective in disrupting transmission. Its success hinges on two things—a well-thought-out Government strategy and public compliance. One is the Government’s responsibility, and the other belongs to each of us.
It is evident from the urgency with which the Prime Minister moved to introduce the new restrictions after meeting with the Cabinet Covid-19 committee that he had received a dire report from the Chief Medical Officer. The urgency may explain why he came to the public without a social relief plan to cushion the expected impact on the most economically vulnerable, including the self-employed running micro businesses, such as hairdressers, and the thousands of employees who stand to lose their jobs or be put on partial pay as of today and for the next three weeks at a minimum.
This is a far cry from March last year when, in announcing the first three-week shutdown of non-essential activity, the Government boosted the social relief budget with salary and rent grants, food cards, and mortgages and loan deferrals, among other things.
While we hope the current spike will be brought under control within the next three weeks, this is not guaranteed, which could mean tougher measures over an extended period.
Even with last year’s package of social relief measures, the loss of income at the minimum-wage level resulted in unimaginable hardship for thousands who flocked every place offering food hampers.
The danger of the restrictions is that they hit the most vulnerable the hardest, which is a point easily lost on those with fixed incomes and employment contracts which ensure reliable month-end deposits into their bank accounts.
In April last year, the price of oil hit negative territory before quickly recovering to over US$30. Today, it is close to US$68 while the price of natural gas hovers around US$3. While the T&T economy, along with the rest of the world, is significantly leveraged to Covid-19, shirking the responsibility to look after the most vulnerable must not be an option.