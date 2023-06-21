We welcome the move by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) to act decisively, if not particularly expeditiously, in halting operations at NiQuan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant, pending the outcome of an investigation into the fatal accident one week ago that claimed the life of pipe-fitter Allanlane Ramkissoon.
We also welcome the assurance from Energy Minister Stuart Young that there will be no cover-up in the Government’s handling of the investigation. Having given this assurance, Minister Young should expect to be held to his word given that the State’s recent record of handling major energy sector accidents is abysmal.
First, on April 7, 2021, there was the loud explosion at the same NiQuan GTL that panicked neighbouring communities. To this date, there has been no accountability or reporting to the public on exactly what happened at the plant. Worse, the various regulatory authorities provided no information indicating what conditions had been met by NiQuan to convince them that it was safe to allow the plant to resume operations in October last year. The fact that within eight months of being cleared to restart operations another accident has occurred at the plant resulting in the loss of a life should ring alarm bells.
In addition to these two incidents at NiQuan GTL, there was the tragedy in February last year that claimed the lives of four divers working for State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co. Such was the public outrage that the Government was forced to abandon plans for a Government enquiry and instead initiate an independent commission of enquiry which, most would agree, met the standard for public transparency. When released, we will see if the commission’s report also meets the standard for public accountability.
We fully endorse the call by the Energy Chamber for a “detailed, expeditious investigation” into Mr Ramkissoon’s death and a “timely sharing” of findings. We hold strongly to a similar demand in relation to 2021’s explosion. When it comes to a matter of safety and lives, whether of employees or people living or working in close proximity to an industrial plant, the interests of a commercial entity, whether private or public, cannot supersede public safety and lives.
In giving NiQuan the green light to resume operations in October, it was incumbent on the Government to assure the public, most especially the adjacent communities in Pointe-a-Pierre, that all steps had been taken to ensure the safety of GTL’s operations. Since no such assurance was given, all we have is the Government’s word that an investigation occurred, which is simply not good enough. We are heartened by Minister Young’s belated assurance that he will try to provide the public with an executive summary of the investigators’ report, and look forward to it in the hope that it will contain the requisite information.
In addition to public safety, at stake is Trinidad and Tobago’s global reputation as a seasoned player in the energy industrial sector. We cannot go out into the world boasting about our credentials when we do not adhere to the highest health, safety and environmental standards at home.