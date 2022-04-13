Provisioning for flour

Not many countries have the rich assortment of ground provisions available to consumers in Trinidad and Tobago, and those that do may not have the variety of cooking styles with which our multi-cultural society is blessed.
These days, when the price of imported wheat flour is on the rise, it helps to recognise how lucky we are to have a natural bounty of ground provisions and other nutritious and delicious staples. With the global supply of wheat flour under threat from war and shipping snafus, this is the right time to get serious about making the switch to healthier, tastier, home-grown staples.
This idea has been around for almost 50 years, when Dr George Moon Sammy pioneered the Food Technology Unit in the Department of Chemical Engineering at The UWI’s St Augustine campus to promote regional self-reliance based on domestic agriculture. The unit produced yam flakes as an alternative to mashed potatoes; blended flour and sweet potato to make flour; and developed methods for canning, bottling, preserving and processing various fruits and vegetables.
Missing from the equation was the policy wisdom to create linkages between academia and industry to move this work into the mainstream. Ultimately, the initiative was undermined and overwhelmed by the wash of petro-dollars which let loose the national appetite for foreign products of every kind. In any case, the historical patterns of trade that had created an economy of commission agents peddling products from Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the United States, in particular, militated against the development of a robust domestic food manufacturing sector based on locally-sourced produce.
Today, we are in a much different world.
A couple of weeks ago, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warned that rising food prices, triggered by the Ukraine war, could lead to hunger and food riots in low-income nations. With Russia and Ukraine accounting for a significant percentage of the world’s supply of wheat and fertiliser, wealthier countries are likely to start hoarding available supplies, thereby aggravating the problem. Having experienced the industrialised world’s handling of the Covid-19 vaccine, no one should expect equitable distribution to be prioritised during a crisis of food shortages.
Over the years, the T&T government has had every incentive to pursue the goal of food sufficiency. If the public is cynical about the latest effort, it is because it has heard it all before and prefers to wait and see the results.
In the meantime, consumers can act now by evaluating their own taste preferences and their households’ individual dependency on imported products purchased with scarce foreign exchange. If the Government is unable to develop and lead a national campaign to eat healthier, less processed food while saving on foreign exchange, people in their own right could choose to do so.
The group BreadfruitTrees.com is one example of empowered action. Many other individuals are leading the charge to choose local. Come on, people, join the movement.