Public health problem at State housing

One of the State’s priorities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, should be health and safety conditions at State housing. While poor maintenance is a longstanding problem with housing provided by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Covid-19 has now made it a life-and-death.
Just this past week alone, this newspaper reported on two HDC multi-storey buildings which pose clear health and safety concerns, especially for the elderly.
In one case, the elevator in the eight-storey complex, Building 25 on St Joseph Road in East Dry River, Port of Spain, had broken down for a month. In the other at Powder Magazine, Phase II in Cocorite, residents have been battling a leaking roof for years which has created a range of problems associated with water-soaked and damp walls, including mould.
The problem of non-functional elevators has long been rife in State housing and raises questions about the wisdom of multi-storey housing if the HDC cannot keep them in working condition or have them repaired with urgency.
Residents at the East Dry River complex said they reported the problem a month ago when the elevator went down but got no response until they contacted this newspaper which in turn contacted the HDC. They also cited other problems with which they are living including limited access to water, pest infestations and poor lighting and infrastructure among others. They also recalled the case of an elderly man who died from smoke inhalation three years ago when the building’s water sprinklers proved to be dry.
The thought of elderly persons trudging down one, much less seven flights of stairs to get to and from the health clinic or conduct routine affairs is scary. Even if they left their apartment with a mask, many of them might have to stop and take it off just to catch their breath, thereby risking infection.
At the Power Magazine complex, 71-year-old resident, Perceival James, who is being treated for cancer, worries about the health impact of living with damp and mouldy walls and ceilings caused by the leaking roof. The response from an HDC rep to this newspaper’s queries was shockingly baffling and with zero sense of urgency. She wanted it known that “a few years ago, remedial work was done on buildings in that community” but that “the corporation will visit the community once again to assess this particular case”. She added that the HDC was “in the process of finalising” its maintenance and remedial work programme for this financial year and would “take the issues of this community into consideration” with residents being notified “once a work schedule has been finalised”.
Quite understandably, the residents were not impressed. According to them, this has been the HDC’s stock response to their problems for years.
We hope that notwithstanding the information iron curtain that the Ministry of Health has imposed over the Covid-19 pandemic, the HDC is collecting data on the impact on occupants of its buildings. However, it must do more than that. Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles must ensure the HDC lives up to its contractual obligations regarding property maintenance.