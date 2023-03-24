Public trust leaking away

As consultations with the public on proposed electricity rate hikes by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) wind down, there are lessons to guide another essential State provider—the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA)—when its turn comes later this year.
The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC), the body responsible for recommending utility rate increases and conducting attendant public consultations, is expected to make a final determination on the review of water rates by November 2023, as per its promise in the Social Sector Investment Programme (SSIP) document laid in Parliament following last year’s budget presentation.
During their time at the crease, WASA and the RIC would benefit from a better understanding of the environment in which they are seeking to justify financial burdens on a public worn down by pandemic economics and growing distrust of those utility providers. The public feels set upon by essential services providers and, in general, Government services and departments from whom they receive disservice and disrespect. They are therefore unlikely to react politely to demands to eke out even more money.
Disservice and disrespect by WASA cost taxpayers almost $2 million this week in the High Court’s disposition of a claim by a Laventille woman who lost her home because of a burst WASA main. Ahead of the $2 million ruling against WASA brought by Janet Rousseau, the Authority put on a shoddy performance to defend a claim that, in the opinion of presiding Judge Joan Charles, ought not to have been brought to the courts in the first place. WASA’s evidence in its defence contained inconsistencies and discrepancies.
The full cost to the public incurred by WASA’s conduct in this matter should be made known by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who has called for an audit of WASA’s legal battles with its customers. But as the minister leading the transformation of WASA ahead of the Authority’s rate increase proposal, we wonder about the scope of that transformation effort given that WASA’s legal decisions and liabilities appear not to have been hitherto reviewed. The minister found out about the Rousseau case, it seems, at the same time the public did.
The public was also told this week, again, that 50 per cent of the precious water produced by WASA just leaks away into the dry earth. This must bring tears to the eyes of the thousands without water for days and weeks. Public sentiment at the T&TEC consultations should signal to the minister that notwithstanding his transformation plan, the public insists on actual transformation and further, proof thereof, if they are to even grudgingly accept digging deeper into their emptying pockets.
The case for higher rates for both electricity and water relies heavily on the simple comparison between what the T&T public pays versus what is paid by citizens of other countries. WASA is demonstrating how its inefficiencies and mismanagement, known by several governments, could mean that the T&T public actually could be paying even less for a reliable water supply.