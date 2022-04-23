Pupils need help, not the police

Easter passed with fete, frolic and a goat race but no resurrection for Trinidad and Tobago.

President-general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget asked the Government, “How could you increase fuel prices at the reopening of school with parents ‘ketching their nennen’ to send children back to school, burdened with the cost of uniforms, books and other items? And coming after a pandemic, when so many people lost their jobs and so many families suffered. Have a heart!”