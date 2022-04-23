Pupils need help, not the police

Sunday Express Editorial

In anticipation of the completely predictable acts of pupil violence that came with the full reopening of school last week, the Ministry of Education should have been ready to implement its new and revised multi-disciplinary policy aimed at reducing school violence.

Instead, we are learning that the Inter-ministerial committee established to review the findings of the Education Ministry’s report on its systems to reduce indiscipline and violence in schools has not yet completed its work. It is now expected to do so by the first week of May, following which it will be subject to wider discussion before going to Cabinet for approval. Anyone familiar with this process will understand that what all this means is that no one knows when this urgently needed policy will ever be ready for implementation.

Meanwhile, faced with the urgent need to respond to the outbreak of violence at several schools, the ministry is turning to the expedient option of bringing in the police. Whether the Police Service has the quality and quantity of resources to deal with pupil violence at the 15 schools affected is open to serious question. Even if it does, however, the idea of making school discipline a matter for the police defeats the purpose of the multi-disciplinary approach to youth violence.

The long-standing problem of school violence has been compounded by the two years of pandemic disruption to the lives of pupils for whom school was a much-needed source of structure and order. How they coped during this period of home-based remote learning may be unknown even to their families. Roughly a year ago, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly disclosed that an estimated 2,000 pupils had dropped out of school in the first year of the pandemic. It is possible that this number increased over the second year. The ministry’s report on pupil turn-out for the first day of full school on Tuesday recorded an attendance of 64 per cent at primary schools and 67 per cent at secondary schools. These figures are quite low, but will have to be treated with caution until more attendance data becomes available.

While the problem of school violence is not new, the continuing delay in implementing a comprehensive and effective plan is pushing the problem towards a crisis point, with the result of a growing demand and support for a strong-armed response against pupils. This instinct must be resisted. For the children who are still in school, the opportunity still exists for an intervention that helps them towards a path of actualising their potential.

Sometime ago, the ministry’s Student Support Services Division outlined its list of needs for tackling the growing problem of violence and indiscipline in the schools: 190 new guidance officers, three officers for Learning Enhancement Centres (LEC), a resident guidance person in each of the five high-risk secondary and primary schools per district; 190 social workers; 49 administrative clerks covering all districts and 190 special education instructors to provide the interventions for special needs pupils.

For the future of T&T, there could be no higher return on any investment than an investment in our youth.

