As communities and public agencies contend with the multiple challenges of flooding, fingers are being pointed at everything from poor drainage to haphazard physical planning, squatter activities, lax enforcement of regulations, littering and climate change. We might speculate that some or all are responsible for the widespread flooding that has marked the 2022 rainy season. However, it would be impossible to build an effective flood-mitigation plan on the basis of such generalisations.
The absence of expert input in the public discussion about the floods has created an information void with major consequences for planning at all levels of the society. If, as many are saying, the flooding is related to the extreme rainfall associated with climate change, then the problem is of a much greater magnitude than the norm. The solution may not reside in merely fixing poor infrastructure, but in building a whole new infrastructure for a different order of climate conditions. It also calls for a thorough re-assessment of the climate-resiliency capacity of the national physical development plan, such as it is, as well as the operations of key institutions such as the Town and Country Planning Division.
Last week, under pressure of flooding in Arima, Mayor Cagney Casimire called for the establishment of a “Climate Fund”, articulating the common perception of many that climate-related incidents are increasingly burdening the limited financial resources of individuals, businesses and State agencies. In so doing, he drew attention to the climate as a special factor in disaster planning and management.
This moment, when parts of T&T are still under floodwater and the Government is preparing for next month’s global climate change summit, COP27 in Egypt offers a timely opportunity to bring climate change to the front of the national agenda.
This newspaper has repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of national and political leadership on the issue of climate change. It may be that the Government is conflicted about the subject because of its high investment in oil and gas or, like many small countries, it believes T&T is being unfairly tasked with having to pay for the destructive practices of the industrialised world which have endangered the planet.
It is indeed a fact that as a Small Island Developing State, T&T has contributed minimally to the build-up of carbon emissions, and yet finds itself on the frontline of climate-change impacts. However, like the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change does not recognise territorial boundaries.
In Egypt next month, small islands like ours must band together and speak with one voice in pressuring the world’s richest countries to cough up the promised funds needed to help small islands finance the measures necessary for their protection and, even survival, against the ravages of climate change. T&T has already calculated its cost at US$2 billion.
While we expect the T&T Government to carry this position to COP27, we feel strongly that the case must be first laid out to the people of T&T. It is time to open up a national conversation on climate change.
